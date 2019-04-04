Is This Teenager a Boy Who Went Missing Years Ago?

Timmothy Pitzen. Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children/Shutterstock

The afternoon of May 11, 2011, Jim Pitzen went to pick up his 6-year-old old son Timmothy from his Aurora, Illinois, elementary school. When he arrived, Timmothy’s teacher told him that the boy’s mother, Amy, had picked him up earlier that morning. A few days later, Amy’s body was discovered in a motel room. She was dead of an apparent suicide, and Timmothy was nowhere to be found.

Amy left a note saying that she took her son “somewhere safe” and that “he will be well cared for.” Timmothy’s whereabouts have been a mystery since — though there may have just been a massive breakthrough in the case. The Washington Post reports that a 14-year-old wandering around Newport, Kentucky, was picked up by local woman Crekasafra Night with bruises all over his face. “Can you help me?” he asked her. “I just want to get home. Please help me.” When he got to the police and they asked his name, he told them it was Timmothy Pitzen.

He also said that he had been held captive in nearby Cincinnati, Ohio, and had escaped from the motel he was staying at with two men. Per the New York Times, he said that he “had been held against his will and traded among people for years, and that he just wanted to go home.” Here’s how he described his current captors:

Two white men in a Ford S.U.V. with Wisconsin plates, both of them built like bodybuilders. One had curly black hair and a tattoo of a spider web on his neck; the other man was short and had a snake tattoo on his arms.

Investigators are currently running DNA tests to determine if the teenager is in fact who he claims to be.

Update, 5:12 p.m.: The FBI says that the teen found wandering the streets is not Timmothy Pitzen.

The Cut will update this article when more information becomes available.