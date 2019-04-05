Tobey Maguire Is Really Into Competitive Puzzling These Days

Tobey Maguire. Photo: Jeff Vespa/VF16/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s been two years since Tobey Maguire’s last movie — narrating The Boss Baby — and five years since he last acted onscreen. So what’s he been up to all this time, in between managing the Pussy Posse calendar and being played by Michael Cera in the Aaron Sorkin movie Molly’s Game? Producing movies, of course! And playing games. Well, competitive puzzling.

Maguire told The Hollywood Reporter about his newest hobby. “I’ve been playing some pickle ball with my friends, and hang out with my kids. I’m going skiing soon. I’ve done a couple jigsaw puzzles recently. A buddy of ours does some puzzling himself, and he introduced me to competitive puzzling,” he said. His producing partner Matthew Plouffe dished more details on exactly how this goes down: “Like 30 people,” Plouffe said. “You team up into groups of four and everyone gets the same 250-piece puzzle, and you race against the clock.” Aaron Sorkin please open Final Draft and write the Molly’s Game sequel we deserve: Tobey’s Game.