A Bag That’s in It for the Long Haul

Photo: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

There are presents you buy purely for the five-second dopamine rush, and then there are presents you buy because you’re ready for a serious commitment. This Ralph Lauren bag is in the latter category. A celebration of the brand’s 50th anniversary, the RL50 bag comes in a range of colors, sizes, and leathers (including flashier ones like python). But if you’re going to treat yourself, why not go with something that’ll be stylish for 50 years to come? That’s why I like the medium-size, camel-colored iteration.

It’s just a touch Western, due to the hardware and stitching. So that makes it slightly trendy for today. But it’s the kind of all-American classic that says in a gravelly Southern accent, “Don’t worry, I’ll age well. One day we’ll be sitting out on the porch together looking out at the sunset and you’ll wonder how you ever got along without me.” Well, if you insist.