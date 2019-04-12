Beachy Earrings That Are Subtle Enough for the City

Photo: Courtesy of Aquazzura

The best beachwear is beachwear you can wear off the beach. Take Tevas, for instance. Out of their usual context — which our resident Tevas expert tells me is white-water rafting — they work equally well paired with baby doll dresses and walked down the runway. Bringing white-water-rafting energy to a party in the middle of the city: a true and simple pleasure. In the same vein, the right accessory can bring the spirit of a relaxing vacation to the office even in the dead of winter.

These Aquazzura earrings, made in collaboration with cult-favorite jewelry designer Rebecca de Ravenel, are the perfect example. They look like coral, but they’re not too literal, especially in the gold and black colorways. They could just be a Calder-esque sculpture or one of the modern-arty earrings that are so popular right now. But wear them to the beach (or just near the beach, to avoid a Kim, there’s people who are dying moment), and you’ll be on-theme without being too on the nose.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.