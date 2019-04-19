Slain Northern Irish Journalist Remembered As an Inspiration

Photo: Jess Lowe/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Last night, 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was shot and killed amid rising sectarian tension in Northern Ireland, in what police are calling a “terrorist incident.” The Northern Irish journalist was covering a riot in the city of Londonderry, or Derry, when it is believed she was shot by a violent dissident Republican who was firing at police.

This morning, tributes from the journalistic community poured in for McKee, who was regarded as a rising star in the industry. The investigative reporter devoted much of her career to covering the aftermath of The Troubles, the decades-long armed conflict between British loyalists and Irish nationalists in Northern Ireland. Brexit has awakened concerns over a potential “hard border” between The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which many feared could mark a return to the era of violent conflict McKee had devoted her life to covering.

McKee was named one of Forbes’s 30 under 30 in European media, touted for her passion for “dig[ging] into topics other people didn’t care about.” She had published a nonfiction book about a Troubles-era cold case, called Angels With Blue Faces, and was in the midst of a second book. She also reported on rising suicide rates in Northern Ireland for The Atlantic and gave a TEDx talk encouraging religious teaching on LGBT issues. In 2014, she became a viral sensation after publishing a letter to her younger self about the struggles of growing up gay in Belfast. In the letter, she described how journalism would become her savior. “For the first time in your life, you will feel like you’re good at something useful,” she wrote. “You’ll have found your calling.”

Read some of the tributes below:

Devastated to hear about @LyraMcKee, murdered by dissident republicans. We did a festival panel and kept in touch. She was funny, kind, a brilliant journalist, spoke up for others, a carer to her mam. We had many book chats, & she was about to publish hers.https://t.co/39VrDQy5Ot — Sinéad Gleeson (@sineadgleeson) April 19, 2019

Incredibly sad and shocked to learn that journalist @LyraMcKee died last night in a shooting in Northern Ireland. I got to know Lyra several years ago after she asked for career advice- not that she needed it. She was a born reporter, a tenacious and remarkable young woman. — emily bell (@emilybell) April 19, 2019

My heart goes out to Lyra McKee. Another brave witness to truth senselessly gunned down. May she rest in peace.



I covered the Good Friday Agreement 21 years ago and nothing must put it at risk. https://t.co/vO61ed88Pg — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) April 19, 2019

Sickening. Sympathy to Lyra’s family and friends. And let the rest of us show the killers we indulge no excuses, no clutching at a warped version of history, no whataboutery. https://t.co/Sqc2bDjJFZ — Fergal Keane (@fergalkeane47) April 19, 2019

I just received the heartbreaking news that my friend @LyraMcKee was murdered tonight in a terrorist incident in Derry.



She was one of my closest friends. She was my mentor. She was a groomswoman at my wedding. I can't imagine life without her, and yet now I must. I'm devastated — Matthew Hughes (@matthewhughes) April 19, 2019

Lyra McKee was dedicated to covering the lasting trauma & violence of the Troubles. Devastating to hear she was killed tonight by that same violence.



I was Lyra’s editor on this story, and it was an honor. Sharing her work now is all I can think to do. https://t.co/conwNzyjnF — Lilly Dancyger (@lillydancyger) April 19, 2019

Devasating & deeply concerning news about the killing of investigative journalist @LyraMckee while reporting on the violence in Derry. Followed her work & chatted for years, such a needless waste of a bright spark. https://t.co/K6LuFI9coa — Jane Bradley (@jane__bradley) April 19, 2019

What shocking and sickening news to wake up to. Rest In Peace, Lyra. A brilliant journalist murdered by dissident republican terrorists in Derry last night just doing her job. And a hugely promising writer https://t.co/h6LLk6A8Hq — Martin Doyle (@MartinDoyleIT) April 19, 2019

Our media community, led by @mjrharris, has set up this Gofundme campaign, the money from which will go to the family of Lyra McKee for funeral expenses and to decide on her legacy, likely to be the continuation of her campaigning. Please donate: https://t.co/ebe1NXubdW — Mike Butcher (@mikebutcher) April 19, 2019