Trump: I’m Baby

I’m baby. Photo: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

On Friday, while speaking to the press gaggle on the White House lawn, president Donald Trump, 72, asserted that he, in fact, is baby.

This declaration came the day after former Vice-President Joe Biden, 76, made his long-anticipated announcement that he is running for president. Asked by one reporter, “How old is too old to be president?” Trump responded:

“I think that I just feel like a young man. I’m so young! I’m the youngest person. I am a young, vibrant man. I look at Joe [Biden], I don’t know about him. I don’t know about him. I would never say anyone else is too old. I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and in terms of energy.”

'I'm so young, I can't believe it. I'm the youngest person', 72-year-old Trump bizarrely claims pic.twitter.com/5fdS4x9NiE — The Independent (@Independent) April 26, 2019

Or, another way to phrase it: I’m baby.

Currently, Trump, who was 70 on his Inauguration Day in 2017, holds the record for being the oldest person ever to become president. (The youngest person was Theodore Roosevelt, who was 42 when he was sworn in, though he never claimed to be baby.)

Is Trump really baby, though? First of all, as my colleague Gabriella Paiella explained in her investigation into the phrase, “We are all baby.” Beyond that, let’s look at the facts: He is high-maintenance, temperamental, sleepy, a picky eater, and he hasn’t learned how to do simple, day-to-day tasks. Make of that what you will.

So far, none of the other candidates for the 2020 election have confirmed whether or not they are baby.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.