What Happened With UNC Women’s Basketball?

UNC head coach Sylvia Hatchell. Photo: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The entire coaching staff of the University of North Carolina’s women’s basketball program has been placed on administrative leave, the university announced Monday. In a statement, UNC said it has retained a law firm to conduct an independent review of “issues raised by student athletes and others,” NBC News reports.

The exact reasons behind the review have not yet been publicly disclosed; aside from the aforementioned “issues,” UNC said in a statement that Charlotte-based law firm Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein is assessing the “culture of the women’s basketball program,” per Deadspin. As a result, the full coaching staff — including Hall of Fame coach Sylvia Hatchell and her three assistants — have been placed on leave.

Hatchell has served as UNC’s women’s basketball coach since 1986. She is the winningest women’s basketball coach in Atlantic Conference history, according to NBC News. Deadspin notes that her job was up in the air as the NCAA conducted a multi-year probe into academic fraud at UNC, but the NCAA wasn’t able to conclude that UNC violated any academic rules, and no sanctions were imposed. And so, in 2016, Hatchell’s contract was extended through 2020.

The coach said in a statement that she will comply with the review, NBC News reports: “I’ve had the privilege of coaching more than 200 young women during my 44 years in basketball. My goal has always been to help them become the very best people they can be, on the basketball court and in life. I love each and every one of the players I’ve coached and would do anything to encourage and support them. They are like family to me. I love them all.”