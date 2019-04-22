Valentino’s Latest Capsule Is Inspired by Tokyo

Photo: Izumi Miyazaki

Last fall, Valentino brought its pre-fall collection to Tokyo. The co-ed collection was a graceful melding of deeply rooted traditions with a nod to Japan’s forward-thinking modernity. Featuring romantic red dresses and suits coupled with graphic black-and-white accents, it touched on the show’s choice of location without being overtly referential. And now, Japan’s culture has inspired creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli once again.

The Italian brand released a capsule in collaboration with Japanese photographer Izumi Miyazaki called Valentino TKY. The collection offers a playful selection of T-shirts and tote bags featuring Miyazaki’s photos with cheeky sayings like “You never know unless you try” on them. The idea is conversation between Piccioli’s love for the Italian Renaissance and contemporary Japan. But for Asian-Americans, like me, this capsule feels both spirited and empowering (see the print of Miyazaki’s self-portrait holding a Valentino-printed fan with the words “Attractive feature” underneath).

