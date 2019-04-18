What to Wear to a Beach Disco

Photo: Courtesy of Vilebrequin

Henri Matisse once said, “With color one obtains an energy that seems to stem from witchcraft.” And contrary to popular belief that witches only wear black, adding bright shades to your life is actually the most magical thing whether it comes in the form of clothing, earrings, nail polishes, or hair dye.

And if you’re needing a little magic (or simply are dying for some summery cheer), you’ll love the latest collaboration launching today. Luxury French swimwear brand Vilebrequin released a new collection with French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, who is known for his bright new wave sportswear. The line draws inspiration from the carefree spirit of the ’70s. There are flowy printed dresses, color-block swimsuits, and halter neck jumpsuits that would fit in nicely at a beach disco in St. Tropez (or Jacob Riis if you’re sticking local.) The capsule features 40 pieces for both men and women. Prices start $50 for stylish terrycloth headbands and top out at $465 for a spectacular striped hat.

See some of favorites below and shop the entire collaboration here.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.