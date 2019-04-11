Home Things Are Up to 74 Percent Off at Wayfair’s Gigantic Way Day Sale

micro sales

This Chesterfield sofa is 74 percent off. Photo: Courtesy of Wayfair

You may not be familiar with Wayfair, but it’s one of the best sites for scoring cheap but expensive-looking home furnishings. Much like Amazon’s Prime Day, Wayfair’s Way Day comes just once a year, and you can find things like kitchen knives, sofas, comforters, and duvet covers for crazy prices. It lasts just 36 hours (until tomorrow evening at midnight, EST), so hop to it.

For the living room and home office

Novogratz Brittany Convertible Sofa
Novogratz Brittany Convertible Sofa
$219 (was $519, now 58% off)
$219 at Wayfair
Buy
Carncome Armchair
Carncome Armchair
$148 (was $299, now 51% off)
$148 at Wayfair
Buy
Roberta Chesterfield Sofa
Roberta Chesterfield Sofa
$662 (was $2,500, now 74% off)
$662 at Wayfair
Buy
Zara Coffee Table
Zara Coffee Table
$105 (was $269, now 61% off)
$105 at Wayfair
Buy
Scarlette Retro Stool
Scarlette Retro Stool
$74 (was $243, now 70% off)
$74 at Wayfair
Buy
Spitzer End Table
Spitzer End Table
$134 (was $378, now 65% off)
$134 at Wayfair
Buy
Pinero Conference Chair
Pinero Conference Chair
$153 (was $442, now 65% off)
$153 at Wayfair
Buy

For the kitchen and dining room

J.A. Henckels Graphite 13 Piece Knife Set
J.A. Henckels Graphite 13 Piece Knife Set
$99 (was $425, now 77% off)
$99 at Wayfair
Buy
Wusthof Gourmet 16 Piece Knife Block Set
Wusthof Gourmet 16 Piece Knife Block Set
$300 (was $661, now 55% off)
$300 at Wayfair
Buy
Lodge Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Lodge Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
$50 (was $110, now 55% off)
$50 at Wayfair
Buy
Hoekstra 16 Piece Dinnerware Set
Hoekstra 16 Piece Dinnerware Set
$40 (was $140, now 71% off)
$40 at Wayfair
Buy
Brook Dining Table
Brook Dining Table
$151 (was $357, now 58% off)
$151 at Wayfair
Buy
Brook Dining Chair
Brook Dining Chair
$82 (was $252, now 67% off)
$82 for 2 at Wayfair
Buy
Laurence Mid-Century Bar Cart
Laurence Mid-Century Bar Cart
$98 (was $240, now 59% off)
$98 at Wayfair
Buy

For the bedroom

Eddie Bauer All Season Down Comforter
Eddie Bauer All Season Down Comforter
$131 (was $500, now 74% off)
$131 at Wayfair
Buy
Lauren Ralph Lauren ‘Graydon’ Cotton Sheet Set
Lauren Ralph Lauren ‘Graydon’ Cotton Sheet Set
$73 (was $170, now 57% off)
$73 at Wayfair
Buy
Wallasey Cotton Throw Blanket Set
Wallasey Cotton Throw Blanket Set
$24 (was $90, now 73% off)
$24 for 2 at Wayfair
Buy

Lamps and lighting

Courtney Table Lamp Set
Courtney Table Lamp Set
$85 (was $296, now 71% off)
$85 for 2 at Wayfair
Buy
Arquer Arched Floor Lamp
Arquer Arched Floor Lamp
$74 (was $110, now 33% off)
$74 at Wayfair
Buy
Barnwell Table Lamp
Barnwell Table Lamp
$35 (was $69, now 49% off)
$35 at Wayfair
Buy
Sture Geometric Pendant Light
Sture Geometric Pendant Light
$65 (was $195, now 67% off)
$65 at Wayfair
Buy
Cumbria 24-Light Chandelier
Cumbria 24-Light Chandelier
$272 (was $717, now 62% off)
$272 at Wayfair
Buy

For the kids and pets

Vintage Kitchen Set
Vintage Kitchen Set
$102 (was $218, now 53% off)
$102 at Wayfair
Buy
Kahn Kids Round Table and Stool Set
Kahn Kids Round Table and Stool Set
$99 (was $180, now 45% off)
$99 at Wayfair
Buy
Nicklas Kids Windsor Writing Table and Chair Set
Nicklas Kids Windsor Writing Table and Chair Set
$98 (was $130, now 25% off)
$98 at Wayfair
Buy
Fiona Dog Bolster
Fiona Dog Bolster
$24 (was $66, now 64% off)
$24 at Wayfair
Buy

