Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of April 8

On Wednesday, Jupiter, the planet of growth and luck, stations retrograde in Sagittarius, where it will remain retrograde until August. You don’t have to be afraid. This retrograde period offers a chance to slow down, a chance to step outside of the mindset of endless, infinite expansion. What are you actually willing to work for, and what are you actually willing to want? What kind of good fortune and what kind of bright future are you truly willing to invite into your life?

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Every time you think you’ve finally figured things out—every time you think you’ve finally found the one true key to unlock the secrets of love, or the world, or your spinning, tumbling feelings—some new wildness springs up. Some new mystery beckons. It can get exhausting, even for you, never to quite get things settled, never to quite reach a place where you can sit down and stop moving. This week, can you find a way to embrace your own unpredictability? This week, can you figure out howto love the ways you’re surprising even to yourself?

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Sometimes you imagine—not altogether incorrectly—that a person’s only worth is in what they do. Sometimes you imagine that a person is made up only of their actions, which accumulate and gather meaning over time. And in some ways this is true, but it can leave you feeling that you constantly need to make a case for your identity, like you constantly need to prove that you even exist. This week, spend some time with the quiet golden truth of yourself. There’s a solid shining core inside you that will keep existing, even when nobody else is looking.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

If your thoughts are yearning to be messy, then let them be messy. If your imagination is getting bright and strange and impractical, then let it be. There’s a terror that rises up sometimes, when you look out across the broad expanse of your mind and see nothing that looks productive, nothing that could be easily transformed into profit, nothing that is certain to save you at the end of the world. Don’t let that terror rule you this week. The true value of your thoughts and your secrets might not reveal itself until later.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

When difficult feelings wind their way through your heart this week, your impulse might be to simply push them away from you, to untangle yourself from them, to cut yourself free. It can feel like too many emotions will just get in your way, like they’re a hindrance, at this moment, stopping you from doing what you’re really meant to do. But this week, if you just let yourself feel each complicated moment, you might access some surprising new truth you hadn’t seen before. Avoidance won’t save you this week, but emotion, weirdly, might.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

There’s this twisted-up idea that haunts you sometimes—on the bus home at the end of a long day, or in bed in the middle of the night—that nobody can really handle the truth of you. There’s this twisted-up idea that nobody could deal with it if you spoke your true name, if you showed your true face. This week, try to reject that kind of thinking. Try being as completely open, as honest as you can. Maybe some people can’t quite handle it, but other people will surprise you.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Some things can be earned through long days of serious work, some things can be called into being through the sheer force of your will, and some things you just have to wait for. This week, some small good fortune you’ve been seeking for a long time might finally appear. Some small soft kindness might float through your open kitchen window. Your task is not to try to figure out how you’ve earned this good thing, not to see it as a symbol or a sign, but just to receive the gift and let it strengthen you.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

You’ve already learned that inspiration isn’t something to be relied on, that it’s no substitute for the everyday work of showing up—but that doesn’t mean you need to turn away from inspiration when it does arrive. Sometimes you’re tired, late in the afternoon, and the cool springtime breeze brings you a burst of energy again. Or sometimes you’re feeling discouraged, and a song floats up to your window from a car out on the street, and the rhythm stays with you. Pay attention to these moments this week, and let their sweet light guide you.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

You’re moving in directions you didn’t think possible, moving across planes you weren’t sure even existed. You’re moving through buildings you didn’t know you had access to, and feeling unfamiliar in these strange bright hallways. Maybe you’ve forgotten, or maybe the world’s heavy unfairness has made you forget: you’re at your best when the ground is unfamiliar. You’re powerful enough to deal with anything that comes. There’s space here for you to make your moves, to surprise everybody, to surprise even yourself after expecting the worst.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

This is a week for asking the bold questions – the ones you really want answered, the ones nobody else seems to be asking. This can feel like an unspeakable rudeness, like a sign of aggression. Sometimes, other people will even read it that way. But a certain amount of directness is required in the world, and this week, you can be brave enough to step up. Don’t be afraid of the size of your own human body; don’t be afraid of your voice in your chest. Bold curiosity will be rewarded this week.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

This is a week not to go it alone, though sometimes that’s the thing you want the most—to be strong enough and whole enough to do everything without assistance. There are so many ways of trying to convince yourself that you don’t really need anybody else, that you’re happier without other people getting in your way. This week, try to accept that needing other people around is normal. It doesn’t have to be life-altering. It doesn’t have to reshape your DNA. It can be as small as calling your friend when you’re lonely.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Sometimes, when you’re so focused on distant stars or deep strange magic, your own everyday life can start to feel like a trap. Your own body’s need for food and love and sleep can feel like a burden keeping you from your true purpose. Even if that’s all true, this is a week to give yourself the chance to experience all the power your humanness offers you, too. There’s a core of bright energy that lives inside you—how can you use it? You’ve been given all this desire—how can you let it animate you?

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

This week, it can start to feel as though your desire has the power to trick you—to make you see things that aren’t actually there, to make you feel things that aren’t quite real, to make the world appear different and brighter and wilder than it really is. It can make you untrusting of yourself, of your own senses, but try not to lose your faith in yourself. Desire always has something to offer, something to tell you. Your feelings aren’t a perfect map to the world, but they’re valuable. Don’t turn away.

