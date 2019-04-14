Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of April 15

Tracy Chapman, an Aries. Photo-Illustration: by Preeti Kinha; Photos Getty

Early Wednesday morning, messenger planet Mercury moves into fiery Aries, and you might feel your thoughts becoming bolder and less careful; you might surprise even yourself by speaking the truth as you know it, directly and without any fear. On Friday, a full moon in Libra can bring an intense need for love, for reciprocity, for balance: How will you ask for what you need, and how will you give in return? Finally, on Saturday, the sun moves into grounded, sensual Taurus, marking the start of a season for stability, for stubborn determination, and for taking pleasure in the beauty of the wakening springtime world.

Every once in a while, the world offers you a little bit more than you need — a little more energy, or more money, or more love. It can feel like a miracle to have enough time to dream, or enough space to breathe, or enough energy to feel vibrant and alive at the end of the work day. The sky can seem brighter, the air can taste sweeter. Your challenge, this week, is not to let this comfort and good fortune make you start fearing risk. Your challenge is to live like you’re not scared of loss, not scared of anything.

Maybe some slow-burning conflicts will become impossible to ignore this week, or maybe some new ones will arise, sharp and unexpected. At first this might feel like a distraction or some personal failing, but then you might find that it’s useful to have something to push back against. This doesn’t mean you should pick fights unnecessarily, just that you don’t have to run away from them. Conflict can be generative this week. It can be clarifying. It can remind you that you’re a person with ideas that are solid and good.

This week, the world might start to feel unknowable, as though there’s just too much of it — too much history, too much future, too many questions — for you to wrap your head around. But intellectually comprehending the world isn’t the only way of knowing it. Your body holds its own kind of deep, quiet knowledge. This week, if your brain feels tangled, wound too tight, try relating to the world through your senses. Pay attention to your relationship with your body, and your body’s relationship with the world.

It’s important, this week, that you don’t wait for other people to anticipate your needs and to rise up to meet them. It’s important that you don’t wait around for some external source to confirm that you’ve earned the right to love, that you deserve the sweetness you’re longing for. Maybe other people will give you what you need, but maybe they won’t or can’t right now; no matter what, though, now is not a time to wait around and see. This week, you’ll be in a position to create for yourself some of the gentleness or the excitement that you need.

The more ambitious you get, the more other people will tell you that your ideas are too big and too complicated, or that you just don’t have what it takes. And maybe it’s because they’re jealous, or maybe it’s because they’re afraid, or maybe it’s because they’re just wrong — it doesn’t really matter, because you don’t have to listen. There’s no reason to trust other people’s small-mindedness over your own beating heart. There’s no reason to trust the people who don’t believe in you over the people who do.

It isn’t easy to keep sending your work and your energy out into the world, not knowing where it ends up, not knowing who cares. It can feel like nobody’s looking at you the way you want to be seen, like nobody’s equipped to truly understand the work that you do. This state of not knowing whether any of it matters, of not knowing whether you’ll ever really be appreciated, can make it hard to want to keep going at all. But trust, this week, that there are people who see you; there are people out there watching you with admiration and love.

Sometimes it feels impossible, and sometimes it really is impossible, to live your fullest life under all the constraints that have been placed on you — not enough money, not enough freedom, not enough safety, not enough love. Sometimes the unfairness of it all feels deep enough to drown you. This week, when it feels too much, remind yourself that you aren’t alone here. You’re not the only one who feels like this, and not the only one struggling against limitations you didn’t choose; you don’t have to move forward alone, either.

When the world seems especially dark, you might be struck by the impulse to hoard everything good in your life — all your ideas, all your money, all your love. It can seem like a good idea to squirrel away everything good that you have, in case you might need it in hard times ahead. The problem, though, is that this stops you from living right now. You can’t know what you’ll need in the future, or how much your cache will eventually be worth. All you can know is that your powers are valuable right now, so use them.

On your worst days, it can feel as though all your relationships are designed to hold you back, to prevent you from growing, to keep you squeezed into the same shape forever. This isn’t true, of course, and to remind yourself of that fact, it can be helpful to focus your time on the relationships that do keep you energized, the ones that keep you feeling loose and light and free. It’s possible to be seen clearly and truly without losing your freedom. It’s possible to be loved without losing your ability to shift and move and change your mind.

When you feel like you should be working and moving constantly, standing still can seem like a failure. When you feel like you should be traveling a linear upward path, taking a moment to enjoy your life can seem like a waste of time. This week, if you find yourself harboring unkind thoughts about yourself, consider rethinking the system you use to measure the worth of your life. Consider trying out a different lens. There’s more than one kind of growth, and more than one kind of success.

Sometimes ambition feels clear and bright, but often it’s a much hazier thing — a half-formed image too far away to see, an undefined longing that comes to you in dreams. Don’t tell yourself that ambitions like these don’t count; don’t let anyone else tell you that the only desires that matter are the ones you can name. You’re traveling through an unmapped landscape, but that doesn’t make the movement less real. You’re traveling with incomplete information, but when you find the thing you’ve been seeking, you’ll recognize it instantly.

There are certain things you imagine you could do to make yourself stronger or better or braver, but it all might feel like too much to take on right now. Changing your life all at once is too much to ask of anyone—it’s hard enough just to stay open, just to stay kind, just to keep on showing up . This week, it might be easier just to stop doing the things you know only make you feel worse, the things that drain you of your power before you’ve even gotten the chance to use it.

