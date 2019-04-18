What Secret Items Do You Keep in the Underwear Drawer?

Photo: Getty Images

In a recent Instagram post, writer Evie Ebert mentioned that before she had children, she nevertheless impulsively purchased a baby dress that she then kept for years in her underwear drawer. (The picture was of her cute, now-real daughter wearing the dress.) A friend of mine recently mentioned that she’ll often dump the things in her purse that she doesn’t feel like “dealing with” into her underwear drawer at the end of the day, and then I came across a blog post in which a woman described cleaning out her underwear drawer as feeling like a particular form of therapy. Is the underwear drawer the inner sanctum of the inner sanctum? A room of one’s own within a room of one’s own?

My own underwear drawer is pretty uninteresting at the moment, although ever since reading Molly Young’s Strategist story, I keep a bar of soap in there to make everything smell nice. But I like this idea of the underwear drawer as something like a living diary of objects. A place for weirdness, secrets, darkness, hope. Trash.

To test this diary theory out, I asked around: Besides sex stuff and actual underwear, what are you keeping in the underwear drawer?

Passports and Tax Documents

“I kept my passport in my underwear drawer in college. I guess I figured nobody would look there if they were trying to steal my identity. In hindsight that logic seems flawed.” —Sarah S.

Tax paperwork — Jillian Anthony (@jillathrilla) April 3, 2019

W2s. Or 9s. Whatever you need for TurboTax. Also passport. — Regular Brianna (@SpicyBrianna) April 3, 2019

Drugs and Other Illicit Items

passports & drugs — grind concourse (@cataxista) April 3, 2019

“Weed (sealed in a jar for the smell), which is an old habit from high school (when I was trying to hide it from my parents) that has evidently not died.” —Emma G.

“Our entire family’s stash of passports, all the red envelopes and cash from relatives given to my kids for Lunar New Year. And of course, I found an old vape pen in there this morning, too.” —Yng-Ru C.

Six packet of vogue cigarettes with precisely 3 missing from each — Hannah FinniganWalsh (@hafinwa) April 3, 2019

“Weed. A birthday card from my husband from several years ago (but not others). Little plastic stitch markers for knitting, even though I don’t knit.” —Kate M.

Nondrug Edible Treats

“Fruit Roll-Ups (they get replenished).” —Sophie G.

“The Norwegian version of Kit Kats. My mother-in-law brings these once a year. I stash them away so my spouse can’t find or eat them. There are three packs in there currently.” —Amanda S.

“Secret cigarettes. Small toys and stickers I use to bribe my daughter to do stuff. Um … my daughter’s ‘leftover’ Halloween candy 😱.” —Maggie R.

I keep a box of of "emergency mac" in my underwear drawer, which is literally a box of mac and cheese for all emergencies physical and emotional. If that is wrong then I don't want to be right. — Ellen Ship (@EllenShip) April 3, 2019

Soap

Bars of soap? No one else? — Deana Burke (@medeana) April 3, 2019

“I keep a bar of fancy Marianella soap in there because they’re really, really fragrant and I can’t bring myself to use a sachet.” —J.M.

Baby Teeth and Other Baby Items

“I have all my kids’ baby teeth in there. There are about 15 of them. Just loose, on the right side. Not particularly because I am sentimental, but because I needed a place to put them in the Tooth Fairy years, and I never cleaned it out.” —Jason L.

Locks of hair from my son’s first haircut and his baby teeth — Rebecca Young (@YoungRebecca) April 3, 2019

Tax docs. Medication. Twins ultrasound images. Buttons. — T'ChElle (@elleade) April 3, 2019

A tiny newborn Pampers diaper ❤️ — Kat Christel (@kchristel) April 3, 2019

Kids baby teeth. Mostly bc I’m not sure what to do with them but can’t bring myself to throw them out. — Robin LeWinter (@Rlewinter) April 4, 2019

Special jewelry given to me, notes from my daughter, two my grandfather’s hankies, his harmonica and pocket watch, and a switchblade. — valhalla persists (@LilithWes) April 4, 2019

Past Relationship Stuff

“Weirdest shit I keep in there are love letters from my ex-boyfriends … never getting rid of those suckers.” —Hannah N.

“In 2006 I dated a guy who died (by his own hand). His parents are quite famous, so the death was well-reported in the media. I kept all the obituaries that were printed in newspapers, and they live in my underwear drawer. Oh, and there’s also a fluffy pink sleep mask that I don’t think I have ever worn in there, too.” —J.N.B.

“Currently in there are funeral memoriam cards, empty velvet jewelry boxes, fancy bobby pins, and a ring my mother gave me that she was gifted by an ex-boyfriend of hers.” —Melaine F.

Current Relationship Stuff

“Polaroids that my husband and I have taken. Not nudes, just little reminders of moments we’ve had together. I keep bars of soap, too (my mom insisted on this when we were younger). I also keep crumpled up old airplane boarding passes from the time my husband and I did long-distance for many years before I moved to Chicago, and little letters we have exchanged over the years.” —Lior P.

A tiny infant t shirt that was my husbands when he was born! — Molly (@Wollybeth) April 3, 2019

“A ticket to the Guggenheim from my first date with my wife.” —Chris B.

“My dog’s rabies tag, my deceased grandmother’s tortoise brooch, an eraser with my initials carved into it to use as a rubber stamp (gift), a list of songs I meant to make into a CD for Christmas 2015 for my then-boyfriend (now husband), and a heavy flask glued shut by its own contents three to five years ago.” —Kat T.

My husband has a gun in his 😐 — kristin of house warwick (@kristinwarwick) April 3, 2019

Jewelry and Other Personal Items

“Jewelry, satin scarves (for my hair), unused electronics (including a pair of Beats headphones I’ve been meaning to return), passport, cash.” —Brittney M.

“Costume jewelry and all those ‘statement necklaces’ I don’t wear anymore. Also the box my engagement ring came in.” —Kate M.

“My journals.” —Caroline M.

Family Mementos

“A childhood stuffed animal of the Snowman.” —Christine P.

“I keep my childhood stuffed animal, a raggedy orange rabbit named Hippity, in my underwear drawer to keep him safe from my dog and cat.” —Kristen M.

“When I went to university, my mum handwrote me a sort of guide to life in one of those teeny-tiny Edward Monkton notebooks, and until very recently it lived in my underwear drawer, through about eight house moves, because it felt like a safe place I guess?! Now it lives in my desk drawer.” —Lucy D.

I keep my parents love letters and a charm bracelet of my mom’s (which I never saw her wear but is full of charms) there b/c that’s where my mom kept them. — not a bot (@hopechaser11) April 5, 2019

I had a canister of my father’s ashes for about 3 years, until I decided where I wanted to spread them. — (((Liz Ditz))) (@lizditz) April 4, 2019

You will love this: My underwear drawer doubles as my “Jewish drawer” – as Jason Segel’s character in The Five-Year Engagement puts it – and houses my great-grandfather’s tallis and yarmulke in a velvet bag, among other items. — Zach Linder (@zachlinder) April 3, 2019

My granddad's cufflinks — Caroline Henley (@crlnhnly) April 3, 2019

True Miscellany

Gifts waiting to be wrapped and given. It’s my only secret place. — Natalie Podrazik (@nataliepo) April 3, 2019

As a child, I stored overdue library books there because I thought they'd be hidden from my mom there. (I was always in trouble with her for overdue books.) — Ask a Manager (@AskAManager) April 3, 2019

All of my old Pokémon cards. 😎 — Jamie "Wasteland, Baby!" Light 🌈 (@thejamielight) April 3, 2019

Chapstick, a tiny flashlight (??), and a pen. — kristin of house warwick (@kristinwarwick) April 3, 2019

Edith I keep a teeny tiny plastic baby I got in a Fat Tuesday king cake a few years back in my underwear drawer because it feels like a good luck trinket and something I don't want to misplace — Jess Boddy (@JessicaBoddy) April 3, 2019

Spare buttons. — Rebecca Ackermann (@rebackermann) April 3, 2019

Our elf of the shelf in the “off-season” — Elizabeth (@BewitchedMom) April 3, 2019

Lint roller is in there. It’s just so ugly on top of the dresser. — Yasmeen ياسمين (@yasmeenaltaira) April 3, 2019

Edith, I keep birthday cards and other sentimental cards in my underwear drawer. Not sure why but I like to look through them every once in a while! — Madeleine Hennessy (@madhennessy) April 3, 2019

“Passports, my kids’ original birth certificates and Social Security cards. A tangle of unidentified charger cords. A pile of checks that I have mobile-deposited but not destroyed. A roll of duct tape. An Icy Hot patch.” —Una L.