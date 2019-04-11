What Will Become of Olivia Jade?

Welcome to You Know What I Heard, the Cut’s weekly celebrity gossip column about the peregrinations of the rich and famous. Photo: Getty Images

This week, former Full House star Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli declined to take a plea deal and were subsequently indicted on more serious charges in the much discussed college admissions scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli are now facing up to 20 years in prison, which begs the question: What will become of their 19-year-old influencer daughter, Olivia Jade?

Here is what we know so far about how the former Sephora ambassador is spending her time post-scandal: She is not living with her parents; instead, she is staying at her boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s Malibu home. Who is Jackson Guthy? According to Us Weekly, he’s a 23-year-old singer-songwriter who has appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Here he is:

He is also the son of Bill Guthy, a very rich person who co-founded the direct marketing company Guthy-Renker (they did the Proactiv commercials!).

Last week, Us Weekly reported that Jade was “in hiding” with Jackson in Malibu. “Olivia hasn’t been out with friends,” a source told the tabloid. “She is completely in hiding right now. Olivia is posting private Stories on Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle.”

Oh, what I would give for screenshots of the Instagram Stories that she shared using the only-close-friends option. Luckily, Jade did finally decide to go out this past weekend, a few days before her parents were indicted on more charges. Jade and her friends “were drinking, laughing and stayed out late” in West Hollywood, Us Weekly reported . And, more importantly, some of it was filmed. “Olivia is focusing all her time on hanging with her friends, a lot of whom are social media influencers and internet stars, and she’s been filming some content with them,” a source added.

If this doesn’t end in an E! reality show I will be deeply upset.

Meanwhile, in New York, influencer Luka Sabbat, 21, is rumored to be dating Chloe Sevigny, 44, after the two were photographed arm-in-arm at Marc Jacobs’s wedding this past weekend. (The Hadids, Justin Theroux, and Emily Ratajkowski were also there.) Sabbat and Sevigny reportedly met on the set of Jim Jarmusch’s forthcoming zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die and have been friendly ever since. I think … they are still just friendly.

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Remember how Sabbat was also rumored to be hooking up with Kourtney Kardashian, who is about to turn 40? This Instagram might ensure that those rumors persist:

Sabbat commented, “Nice hat” (with a hat emoji).

That said, The Dead Don’t Die is opening the Cannes film festival in May, so we’ll have another chance to see Sabbat and Sevigny in action at a fancy fashion event. Do you think they’ll pose for photos together?

One small blessing from this week:

According to People, “God will play a very large role” in the wedding of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. I can’t wait!

Photo: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“This married talk show host keeps selling off properties bought during the marriage because the talk show host is getting divorced. No one seems to want to discuss it. Does the host have that much power?”

I think, unfortunately, yes.

Finally, I’ll leave you with this photo of William H. Macy speeding around on his vintage Triumph motorcycle in Hollywood yesterday, one day after his wife, Felicity Huffman, agreed to plead guilty to mail fraud stemming from her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Photo: CLTN, GICE/Clint Brewer/Vasquez-Max Lopes

Thanks so much for gossiping this week, and don’t forget to send me a message on Twitter, or contact me on Signal, if you’d like to chat.