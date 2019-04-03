What’s Going on With Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund?

Welcome to You Know What I Heard, the Cut’s weekly celebrity gossip column about the peregrinations of the rich and famous. Photo: Getty Images

It’s pap-stroll-in-New-York official: Emma Roberts, 28, is dating Garrett Hedlund, 34. The two were photographed holding hands and smiling so big in the city on Sunday. Look:

Photo: TheImageDirect.com

This photo opp comes just one week after Us Weekly reported that Roberts had broken up with her long-term, on-and-off boyfriend/fiancé Evan Peters, 32. According to E! News, the Roberts-Peters breakup was “a long time coming,” which makes sense, given the couple’s history. Us Weekly insists, however, that it “wasn’t a bad breakup.” I think there is probably more to the story here, and I hope it comes out.

But back to Roberts and Hedlund: They are reportedly very happy together and have been dating for a few weeks. People notes that they stayed together in a hotel in New York. A cross-country trip not a month into a relationship sounds serious to me, but a source told E! News that the relationship is casual at this point. “Emma is not one to rush into things and is seeing how things pan out,” the source said.

Okay, let’s see how things pan out.

Have you been wondering about the love life of the other Emma — Emma Stone? Well, good news: She was spotted grocery shopping in L.A. with her boyfriend Dave McCary this past weekend. Stone and McCary met when he was a writer and segment director on SNL, but as Lainey Gossip points out, he’s probably not working for the show anymore. (SNL was on this weekend and McCary was very far from New York.) What’s he doing now? I don’t know, but he is sporting a sort of “figuring it out” beard.

Photo: RFLA/BACKGRID

Also still together: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Jenner reportedly accused Scott of cheating after finding “suspicious” DMs on his Instagram account earlier this month, but now they went on vacation together and everything is much better. According to People, the couple took their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to Punta Mita, Mexico, last week. “[They] had a nanny so they could have date nights,” a source told the tabloid, which is great, but uh, don’t they always have a nanny?

Anyway, a source told E! News that “Kylie and Travis have mended their relationship and are in a really good place now. They truly needed this vacation and alone time with one another.” This cheating story sounds so over, I doubt it will even garner a mention on the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Elsewhere in Mexico, Channing Tatum went on vacation with … Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo? I did not realize Tatum and Levine were so friendly, but I guess I can see them getting along. One thing to note: Tatum did not bring his new-ish girlfriend Jessie J on the trip, but he did bring his 5-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, whom he shares with his estranged wife Jenna Dewan. Maybe Jessie hasn’t met the kid yet?

Photo: MADI/HEM/BACKGRID

One small blessing from this week:

The first trailer for the reboot of The Hills was released yesterday.

And Lauren Conrad, who is pointedly not involved in the reboot, announced her second pregnancy yesterday. Coincidence?

Here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“Another day, another horrible fan encounter for this foreign born A list talk show host who told a fan to get a life when he asked for an autograph.”

I would love for a celebrity to tell me to get a life.

Finally, I’ll leave you with the fantastic news that Meghan Markle is back on Instagram. In a boring, official way, but still. Thank God!

Thanks so much for gossiping this week