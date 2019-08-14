Epstein’s Alleged Madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, Has Been Found

Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplice accused of helping recruit and groom dozens of underage girls for the billionaire pedophile, has reportedly been located — and she’s not far from New York City, where Epstein died by apparent suicide in his jail cell on August 10.

Maxwell, a former fixture in elite social circles, hasn’t been seen publicly in three years, adding to media speculation that she could be living abroad. The Daily Mail reports that, finally, she’s been located, in the Massachusetts seaside town of Manchester-by-the-Sea. She is supposedly living with her boyfriend, Scott Borgerson, 43, a tech CEO who owns a company called Cargometrics, described as “an investment management firm that specializes in analyzing data on global shipping.”

With Epstein no longer alive to face charges, attention has turned even more urgently to Maxwell, and to Epstein’s other employees who victims say helped facilitate his crimes. Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Epstein’s, has been accused by several of Epstein’s victims of enabling him to meet with underage girls for sex in what amounted to a trafficking ring. She has also been accused of threatening victims with measures like withholding passports and phones. On Wednesday, one of Epstein’s alleged victims became the first to sue Epstein’s estate and his accomplices — presumably including Maxwell — under New York’s brand-new Child Victim’s Act.

The Daily Mail has photos of the colonial mansion where she is supposedly holing up, though no snaps of Maxwell herself. Borgerson allegedly walks a dog the article describes as Maxwell’s in Manchester-by-the-Sea and in Boston, where his company is located. A source is quoted saying that she has “become a real homebody, rarely ventures out. She’s the antithesis of the woman who traveled extensively and partied constantly with Epstein.”

Maxwell has previously denied any wrongdoing regarding Epstein’s criminal behavior. But Attorney General William Barr, who is leading a federal investigation with the Justice Department, said this week that the billionaire sex offender’s death will not release accused accomplices — including Maxwell — from scrutiny. If anything, she has lost leverage that she might have gained from potentially cooperating with law enforcement. Barr said that “this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy.”