102 Ways to Give Back During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the toll of the coronavirus continues to rise across the United States and the world, it can be difficult to know how to help or where to give, especially in light of stay-at-home orders. The Cut has compiled a list of 101 ways to give during the pandemic, including fighting hunger, supporting closed restaurants, uplifting workers, and protecting vulnerable communities. The resources below include places to donate masks and medical supplies, information on joining a mutual-aid network, numbers to call to give blood, and how you can donate to protect abortion access as it continues to be attacked during this crisis.
Give to Restaurant-Relief Funds
Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation
Restaurant Workers Relief Program
The James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund
The US Bartenders’ Guild National Charity Foundation
CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees
Give to Your Favorite NYC Restaurants
Support a NYC Restaurant and an Artist
Donate Masks and Medical Supplies
New York Governor’ Office
Email COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov
Support Frontline Workers
Centers for Disease Control Foundation
WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund
Center for Disaster Philanthropy
Fight Hunger
Save the Arts
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Arts Leaders of Color Emergency Fund
A Common Thread/CFDA’s Fund for the Fashion Community
Book Industry Charitable Foundation
Uplift Small Businesses and Workers
Asians Americans for Equality Small Business Relief Fund
New York Sex Workers Relief Fund
National Domestic Workers Alliance
Central Hub for Supporting NYC Businesses
Seattle Foundation Response Fund
Defend the Vulnerable
Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund
Mutual Aid for People Impacted by Incarceration
New York Immigration Coalition
Support Undocumented Youth and Families
National Domestic Violence Hotline
National Coalition for the Homeless
National Alliance to End Homelessness
Protect Abortion Rights in Texas
Protect Abortion Rights in Ohio
Protect Abortion Rights in Louisiana
Protect Abortion in Mississippi
Donors Choose/Keep Kids Learning
Become a Crisis Counselor Volunteer for the Crisis Text Line
Donate Blood
American Red Cross
Call 1-800-RED-CROSS
Make a Difference in New York
Ali Forney Center/LGBTQ Homeless Youth
The Mayor’s Emergency Relief Fund
Become a Corona Courier
Contact coronacourier@protonmail.com
Volunteer if you’re a certified health-care worker
NYC Democratic Socialists of America Relief Fund
Staten Island Mutual Aid Network
Send Coffee to Health-care Workers
The End Is Queer: NYC Mutual Aid
Join or Create a Mutual Aid Network
A Larger List of COVID-19 Mutual Aid Projects