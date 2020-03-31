102 Ways to Give Back During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo: South_agency/Getty Images

As the toll of the coronavirus continues to rise across the United States and the world, it can be difficult to know how to help or where to give, especially in light of stay-at-home orders. The Cut has compiled a list of 101 ways to give during the pandemic, including fighting hunger, supporting closed restaurants, uplifting workers, and protecting vulnerable communities. The resources below include places to donate masks and medical supplies, information on joining a mutual-aid network, numbers to call to give blood, and how you can donate to protect abortion access as it continues to be attacked during this crisis.

Give to Restaurant-Relief Funds

Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation

Restaurant Workers Relief Program

One Fair Wage

The James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Industry Relief Fund

The US Bartenders’ Guild National Charity Foundation

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees

Give to Your Favorite NYC Restaurants

Golden Rule Charity

Support a NYC Restaurant and an Artist

Donate Masks and Medical Supplies

Mask Match

Donate PPE

New York Governor’ Office

Email COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov

Masks for Docs

Get Us PPE

Med Supply Drive

Seattle Mask Brigade

Support Frontline Workers

NYC Health + Hospitals

Centers for Disease Control Foundation

Direct Relief

International Medical Corps

Heart to Heart International

WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

GlobalGiving’s Relief Fund

Global Empowerment Mission

Fight Hunger

Blessings in a Backpack

Save the Children

Feeding America

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Feed the Children

Meals on Wheels

No Kid Hungry

City Harvest

Abolition Action Grocery Fund

World Central Kitchen

Nourish Now

Save the Arts

The Artist’s Safety Net

First Book

The Actors Fund

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

MusiCares

Arts Leaders of Color Emergency Fund

A Common Thread/CFDA’s Fund for the Fashion Community

Americans for the Arts

Dramatists Guild Foundation

Spotify Music Relief

Book Industry Charitable Foundation

Uplift Small Businesses and Workers

Cinema Worker Solidarity Fund

Help Main Street

Asians Americans for Equality Small Business Relief Fund

Unite Here

Street Vendor Relief Fund

New York Sex Workers Relief Fund

National Domestic Workers Alliance

Central Hub for Supporting NYC Businesses

Seattle Foundation Response Fund

Defend the Vulnerable

Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund

Student Relief Fund

Brooklyn Community Bail Fund

Mutual Aid for People Impacted by Incarceration

Innocence Project

Parole Preparation Project

Immigrant Defense Project

OneAmerica

New York Immigration Coalition

Support Undocumented Youth and Families

National Domestic Violence Hotline

United Way

National Coalition for the Homeless

National Alliance to End Homelessness

Planned Parenthood

Protect Abortion Rights in Texas

Protect Abortion Rights in Ohio

Protect Abortion Rights in Louisiana

Protect Abortion in Mississippi

Donors Choose/Keep Kids Learning

Become a Crisis Counselor Volunteer for the Crisis Text Line

Donate Blood

American Red Cross

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

New York Blood Center

America’s Blood Centers

Blood Centers of America

Make a Difference in New York

Invisible Hands

Ali Forney Center/LGBTQ Homeless Youth

Mutual Aid NYC

The Mayor’s Emergency Relief Fund

C19 Help Squad

Become a Corona Courier

Contact coronacourier@protonmail.com

Volunteer if you’re a certified health-care worker

NYC Democratic Socialists of America Relief Fund

Brooklyn Mutual Aid Network

Staten Island Mutual Aid Network

Queens Mutual Aid Network

Bronx Mutual Aid Network

Manhattan Mutual Aid Network

Send Coffee to Health-care Workers

Volunteer With New York Cares

The Table Church

The End Is Queer: NYC Mutual Aid

Building a Greater Bronx

Join or Create a Mutual Aid Network

A Larger List of COVID-19 Mutual Aid Projects

Senior Pen Pal Project