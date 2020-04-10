Photo: De Agostini via Getty Images

My most vivid memory of Shakespeare is from my childhood, on a visit to his believed birthplace in Stratford-upon-Avon. After seeing an inscrutable rendition of The Winter’s Tale, my family sat down with the other tourists near the river for lunch. It was then that a streaker dressed as “Shakespeare” (in only a ruff and doublet) leapt over me and straight onto a passing boat, laughing hysterically with several police in pursuit. He got away, and it was the first time I ever saw a dick.

Naturally, this memory trumps all my other Shakespeare-related recollections, which are primarily the Macbeth line: “What, you egg? [he stabs him]” and musings about how Romeo and Juliet were supposedly around 13 years old. Nevertheless, the playwright’s influence is unquestionable, and his fingerprints are still all over modern film, literature, and television.

William Shakespeare was born in April of 1564, and he died in April of 1616. Today, the 23rd, is commonly celebrated as his birthday. As such, please enjoy these hot pictures of him:

Discovered in Canada in 2001, this is the so-called “Sanders Portrait,” of William Shakespeare, thought to be by John or Thomas Sanders. It’s reputed to be one of the only images of William Shakespeare done in his lifetime. Hot. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

A dour-hot looking illustration of William Shakespeare from 1899. Photo: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The “Cobbe Portrait” of Shakespeare, is also thought to be an image of the poet painted during his lifetime, circa 1612. The artist is unknown. Mystery — hot. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

Shakespeare statue by John Quincy Adams Ward in Central Park. Hot shorts. Photo: Getty Images

Portrait of Shakespeare looking honestly pretty hot. Artist unknown. Photo: Getty Images

The “Ashbourne Portrait” has long been thought to have been of William Shakespeare, but might also be a lost Cornelius Ketel portrait of hot Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford. TBD. Photo: Print Collector/Getty Images

Jaunty-hot Shakespeare statue by Otto Lessing. Photo: Getty Images

Another hot, flattering rendition of Shakespeare; artist unknown. Photo: ullstein bild via Getty Images

Joseph Fiennes as a disgustingly hot Shakespeare for the 1998 film Shakespeare In Love. Photo: Laurie Sparham/Miramax/Universal Pictures/Shutterstock