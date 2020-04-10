Photo: James Devaney/GC Images/2020 James Devaney

Here’s another event to add to your packed digital social calendar: Rihanna is co-hosting Fenty’s inaugural “Social Club” on Instagram Live today. According to a press release, the event will feature some of Fenty’s previous collaborators, including DJs Kitty Ca$h, Pedro, Stretch Armstrong, and the rapper Octavian. It kicks off today, at 6 p.m. ET:

The Fenty event is the latest to bring artists’, musicians’, and DJ’s live performances to a digital setting. Last weekend, I was one of millions who tuned into Digital Mirage, a three-day, online “music festival” that hosted performances by 51 artists and raised over $300,000 for musicians affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Next week, Lady Gaga is headlining a Live Aid–style digital concert called One World: Together at Home to raise money for the same cause.

Even nightlife has created its own digital space; the Cut recently wrote about Club Quarantine (Club Q, for short), “an underground queer nightclub hosted every night of the new socially distanced reality from 9 p.m. to midnight on the videoconferencing app Zoom.”

I will be taking advantage of this rare opportunity to glimpse Rihanna, but given her notorious timekeeping, I’ll anticipate her to be at least three hours (fashionably) late.