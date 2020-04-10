Rihanna Donates $2.1 Million to Domestic Violence Victims Affected by Quarantine

Fenty 2020. Photo: Getty Images for BET/2020 Getty Images

Robyn Fenty a.k.a. Rihanna is truly the gift that keeps on giving. First, her Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to myriad charities to fight COVID-19 relief on March 22. She then followed that up by donating PPE to the city of New York, receiving a personal thank you from half of the nation’s favorite sibling vaudeville act, governor of New York Andrew Cuomo. Just last week, CLF and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation joined forces to offer $2 million in grants to support COVID-19 response efforts to assist undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly, and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles. And now, CLF has teamed up with Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $2.1 million each to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to assist victims of domestic violence affected by the COVID-19 “stay at home” order in the greater Los Angeles area.

The $4.2 million donation will support ten weeks of support including shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise. In a statement, Rihanna, a domestic-abuse survivor, and Dorsey note that while they are starting in Los Angeles they understand that “victims of domestic violence exist all over the world, so this is just the beginning.” Major props to Dorsey; Rihanna; Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, who is currently recovering from COVID-19; and Rihanna’s mother, Monica Braithewaite, for raising such a genuinely good individual.