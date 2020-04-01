How Does Rihanna Have Time for This

Rihanna Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Rihanna is arguably one of the world’s most accomplished 32-year-olds. She’s released eight studio albums, launched a massively successful beauty brand, and followed it a few years later with an equally notable lingerie brand and luxury fashion house. Along the way, she’s run a charitable foundation, hosted several Met Galas, and appeared in a handful of films. She is an extremely busy woman.

As such, it was a shock to find out that Rihanna herself writes the copy for Fenty Beauty’s hundreds of product labels. This fact came up in a recent Vogue profile. The interviewer asked Rihanna if the rumors of this were true, to which she replied:

“Oh yeah! I write all of the copy for the websites, the product descriptions, product names, the colour names … I do have a huge team, but I just don’t necessarily think their tone is mine. I’d feel like a fraud selling something that I can’t stand by.”

It’s hard to believe, but maybe it makes sense. One of the reasons her brands are so successful is that she creates things that are true to her image. Nothing she puts out into the world feels careless, or separate from her personal brand.

This still doesn’t explain how she has the time. Personally, I like to imagine her reviewing copy on her private jet on the way to break up with her billionaire boyfriend, or, perhaps, in the car, with her wine glass to go still clutched in one hand. And I just love the idea that the next time I want to feel close to her — which honestly, is often — I can throw on Anti and read product descriptions on the Fenty Beauty website.