Rihanna’s Mullet Has Returned

Rihanna’s 2013 mullet. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In the year of our Lord 2013, pope Robyn Rihanna Fenty sported a magnificent mullet that is not easily forgotten (see, left).

It existed in a different time, one back before all the talk of weird bangs and Instagram’s Shag Haircut. And yet it remained unapologetic. It did not hide behind long, graduated layers or grown-out curtain bangs. Nay, it was a straight-up, undeniable mullet with a baby bangs–bowl cut situation in the front and a long, lower trapezius–grazing party in the back.

Now, by some miracle, it looks like Rihanna has reincarnated the mullet for 2020, just when we need it most.

omggg Rihanna with the mullet is backkk pic.twitter.com/g1KjAbldfR — MOGUL (@jaymesblond) September 25, 2020

We’ve already been blessed by these Savage x Fenty abs and the news that Rihanna is coming back next week for her second fashion show, so for Twitter, a Friday Rihanna-mullet sighting is just the shiny halo on top. The hair appears in the first few seconds of a teaser trailer for the show that Rihanna posted to her Instagram, which kicks off with a shot of Rihanna wearing a “Rihanna” robe before quickly landing on her new, glorious mullet. This year’s iteration features a fuller, wider tail in the back, some long, ear-skimming chunks of hair on the sides, and voluminous, feathered bangs on top. Multifaceted, multidimensional, a sight to behold.

We can’t wait to meet the new mullet in a more official capacity on October 2 when the show airs, but in the mean time, you can watch and rewatch the 2020 Rihanna mullet, more abs, and fun celebrity cameos in the clip below: