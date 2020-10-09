What We Know About the Plot to Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer

Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Photo: Shutterstock

Ever since Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer enforced a strict stay-at-home order earlier this year, she’s been a frequent right-wing target. While her leadership successfully lowered one of the country’s highest COVID-19 rates, placing the first-term official in the national spotlight, many conservatives found the order unnecessarily restrictive and an infringement on their rights. In late April, aggrieved protesters, some wielding rifles, attempted to force their way into the state capitol. Ahead of an armed demonstration the following month, irate citizens rallied on Facebook, calling for Whitmer to be beaten, killed, and even beheaded.

And now, we have learned that she was the subject of a foiled kidnapping scheme. This morning, the Justice Department announced that it had thwarted an elaborate plot to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home and forcibly overthrow the Michigan government. In total, 13 men, characterized as “violent extremists,” have been arrested.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Kidnapping? A right-wing coup? What exactly is going on?

The news came to light this morning, when the FBI filed a federal affidavit regarding the plot, which the Detroit News first reported. According to the affidavit, the alleged conspirators met at a Second Amendment rally in June, which they followed up with a meeting; there, “several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor.” However, they soon realized “they needed to increase their numbers” to pull off their plans, impelling one individual to reach out to the Michigan militia group Wolverine Watchmen, requesting “200 men.”

The next month, per the affidavit, the alleged plotters participated in combat drills and additionally attempted to make an explosive device, which they later detonated “to test its anti-personnel effectiveness.” According to the Feds, they also discussed kidnapping Whitmer at her vacation home in northern Michigan and then taking her to a “secure location” in Wisconsin where they would put her on “trial” for treason. “[Whitmer] has no checks and balances at all,” one conspirator allegedly said. “She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

On at least two occasions, per the affidavit, the alleged conspirators drove by Whitmer’s home to surveil her, on August 29 and the weekend of September 12. Although it’s unclear when the group planned to kidnap her, they allegedly raised money to buy explosives, an 800,000-volt taser, and other supplies.

How did they get caught?

The FBI has actually been investigating since early 2020, when the agency “became aware through social media that a group of individuals were discussing the violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components,” according to court records. Then, unbeknownst to the alleged conspirators, an FBI informant was present at their first meeting in June.

On Wednesday, the agency executed search and arrest warrants, and on Thursday, filed their affidavit.

Who has been arrested and charged?

In total, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the alleged terror plot. Federal prosecutors are charging at least six men with conspiracy to kidnap; they are identified as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta. In addition, state attorney general Dana Nessel announced in a press conference that her office is charging seven other individuals, all of whom are linked to the local militia group Wolverine Watchmen, under Michigan’s anti-terrorism act. Those men are identified as Paul Bellar, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null, William Null, Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison.

Among other forms of social-media fueled extremism, the latter group of militia men reportedly subscribed to the 4chan-rooted boogaloo movement, a subsection of libertarianism and the far right. Although the boogaloo ideology is diffuse, it is unified by anti-government beliefs and the perceived need for a second civil war. So-called Boogaloo Boys have shown up at protests for racial justice all summer, heavily armed in Hawaiian shirts, and have occasionally incited violence — sometimes even deadly violence. Caserta, for example, can be seen in his TikTok and YouTube videos, wearing and displaying the flowered shirts that have become the boogaloo calling card. The Washington Post reports that Morrison went by “Boogaloo Bunyan” online.

On Thursday afternoon, Fox, Garbin, Franks, Harris, and Caserta appeared in federal court. Garbin and Franks requested court-appointed attorneys. Their next court date, a bond hearing, is scheduled for October 13.

Has Whitmer responded?

On Thursday afternoon, after the FBI had filed its affidavit and Nessel had given her press conference, Whitmer held her own. “When I put my hand on the Bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard,” she began her address. “But I’ll be honest, I never could’ve imagined anything like this.”

She then laid into Trump, who tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” in mid-April, and whom she sees as complicit in the alleged plot. “When our leaders speak, their words matter,” she said. “They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they were complicit. When they contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

In response, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back, saying, “President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate. Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations.”

Trump, of course, has repeatedly and conspicuously failed to condemn white supremacists, even when handed the wording. The most recent example came at the first presidential debate, when Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, to “stand back and stand by,” rather than disavowing them as requested. Trump has consistently met opportunities to denounce the white-power movement with non-indictments, infamously shrugging that there were “very fine people on both sides” after a neo-Nazi ran down a protester at 2017’s “Unite the Right” rally. He has appointed white nationalists to the highest ranks of his administration. According to Kathleen Belew, an assistant history professor at the University of Chicago and author of Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America, his words and his actions send a clear message to those eagerly listening for a dog whistle.

“These groups don’t need a big signal to get emboldened to commit violence,” Belew explained in an interview with the Cut, nodding to the Proud Boys comment. “Even if Trump misspoke or didn’t intend it the way it’s been interpreted, there will be people who heard it that way. The net result is that there’s been a call to arms.”

This article has been updated.