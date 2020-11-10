Here’s How SNL Whipped Up Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Costume So Quickly

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The cast and crew of Saturday Night Live is used to rolling with the punches, but this weekend was particularly hectic. After the networks finally announced that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had won the election, the costume department had just under three hours to re-create Harris’s all-white acceptance-speech look for impersonator Maya Rudolph. The vice-president-elect stepped onto the stage around 8:30 p.m. ET, and the show was set to air at 11:30.

“Every store in the city had been closed for hours,” costume designer Tom Broecker told PopSugar in an interview on Monday, so he and his team, including wardrobe supervisor Dale Richards, had to put the look together from SNL’s costume closet.

They dug out a box of cream charmeuse fabric to make Harris’s silk “pussy bow” blouse from scratch. Funny enough, there was also a cream double-breasted suit lying around from when actor Cecily Strong played Melania Trump in a sketch a year earlier, though she never actually wore it. It wasn’t by Carolina Herrera, but SNL’s master tailors got to work, refitting the suit on Rudolph’s mannequin form. In just 80 minutes, she was ready to take the stage in a perfect dupe.

“It would require an incredible amount of work to recut a double-breasted suit into a single-breasted suit, but I work with the most incredible tailors in the world,” Broecker told PopSugar of the transformation, adding, “Nowhere else in the world could this happen.” The only difference was that Rudolph wore Jimmy Choo pumps instead of Manolo Blahniks. But who could tell?