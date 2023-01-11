What Is Going On With Austin Butler’s Voice?

Photo: Rich Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Austin Butler, formerly of Disney Channel fame, recently mounted a pivot to “serious actor” by dyeing his hair and playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic. As all serious actors must do, he has also spent the past six months talking about just how hard he committed to embodying the king of rock and roll. So far, it seems to be working. On Tuesday night he won a Golden Globe for his widely lauded performance as Elvis. His acceptance speech brought renewed attention to a phenomenon that has lingered since the movie’s release: Butler refuses to stop using his Elvis voice, instead weathering the entire awards season speaking as if he is possessed by a southern ghost with laryngitis.

There is plenty of evidence demonstrating that, pre-Elvis, Butler’s voice sounded absolutely nothing like this. According to one GQ interview, he has been using this voice since auditioning for the movie, though not exactly consistently — the writer noted that his audibly forced bass “gradually fades and reemerges” throughout their chat.

To me, this makes perfect sense. Balls-to-the-wall voices, nonexistent accents, and generally speaking in a way that both disturbs and confuses the world has become the hallmark of a great actor, and Butler has taken this maxim to its logical extreme.

Naturally, he also insists on pretending this is his real voice now. He seems willing to accept that he has not always sounded like this, but has repeatedly denied consciously altering his voice outside of the movie. In June, he told Elle that he channels Elvis to help him feel more confident when he’s speaking in public, referring to some unspecified “triggers” that may cause him to slip into it.

Austin Butler on his #Elvis voice sticking with him after the film: "I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot." https://t.co/obwVD3aG1a pic.twitter.com/qb1M4yWC9P — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

On Tuesday night, Butler likened his Elvis voice to an accent one acquires after living in a foreign country for a long time. “I don’t think I sound like him still,” he told Golden Globes reporters. “I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.” A voice that commits way too hard to the bit, accompanied by a profound misunderstanding of biological science? I can’t think of anything more Hollywood.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.