Pete Davidson Really Loves a Roller-coaster Date

When I hear the name “Pete Davidson,” I immediately wonder which cool, beautiful woman he’s now dating. According to TMZ, these days the answer is Chase Sui Wonders, his co-star in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Despite what I can only imagine was an attempt at keeping a low profile, Davidson and Wonders were photographed kissing on an escalator at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday. Photos also show the two holding hands while riding Revenge of the Mummy and walking around the park.

TMZ reports that Davidson and Wonders (who is the niece of fashion designer Anna Sui) had a private guide take them around the park on the day Universal previewed its new Super Nintendo World. As you may recall, the last time Davidson was photographed holding hands with a woman in a theme park, he ended up dating her for nine months.

Wonders and Davidson were previously photographed cozying up in a booth while getting pierogies in Brooklyn earlier this month. The timespan of Davidson’s most recent fling, with model Emily Ratajkowski, can be measured in how many Knicks games they went to together before reportedly moving “into the friend zone” (one). An unnamed source told “Page Six” in December that they were both “fine” following the end of their fling. (Emrata appears to have also moved on.)

