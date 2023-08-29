Everyone We Spotted at the U.S. Open

Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images

It’s that time of year again, the U.S. Open, the annual tennis tournament in Queens at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Last night, August 28, was the opening night, and, of course, it was a star-studded event. The night started off with a long, intense match between Coco Gauff and Laura Siegemund, a match Gauff called “slow,” but she still took home the winning title. But the opening night wouldn’t be complete without celebrity sightings, including many familiar tennis-fan faces. See everyone spotted here:

Anna Wintour and Vera Wang. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Rosie Perez Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

The Obamas. Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Lindsey Vonn Photo: Gotham/GC Images

John Molner and Katie Couric. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson. Photo: Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images