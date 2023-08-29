Everyone We Spotted at the U.S. Open

ByAsia Milia Ware,
a writer for the Cut who covers fashion and beauty.She also writes the column “Why Is Your Skin So Good.” She has covered fashion and beauty for seven years with bylines in InStyle, Teen Vogue, Paper, and Essence.
Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images
It’s that time of year again, the U.S. Open, the annual tennis tournament in Queens at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Last night, August 28, was the opening night, and, of course, it was a star-studded event. The night started off with a long, intense match between Coco Gauff and Laura Siegemund, a match Gauff called “slow,” but she still took home the winning title. But the opening night wouldn’t be complete without celebrity sightings, including many familiar tennis-fan faces. See everyone spotted here:
Anna Wintour and Vera Wang.
Photo: Gotham/GC Images
Rosie Perez
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila
The Obamas.
Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Lindsey Vonn
Photo: Gotham/GC Images
John Molner and Katie Couric.
Photo: Gotham/GC Images
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg.
Photo: Gotham/GC Images
Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson.
Photo: Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images