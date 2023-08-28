Bad Bunny Drops Selfie of the Summer

Photo: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

While some artists were dropping either end-of-summer tracks (Selena, Addison, Miley) or each other (et tu, Pete?) or Scooter Braun (basically everyone else), Bad Bunny dropped, um, something else over the weekend. On Sunday, he posted a photo-video dump (at least 57 snaps, to be exact) of what appear to be his recent adventures to Instagram Stories. Including a nude selfie.

Though the photo doesn’t reveal everything, it leaves very little to the imagination. Standing in an indoor-outdoor shower, the image cuts off just above his penis, but just below his pubes, which meant “Benito” trended on Twitter for much of the day. Of course, this isn’t Benito’s first time uploading risqué pics to the ’gram, but it is probably his most explicit, and based on the rest of his IG Story, he’s been spending a lot of time in the gym, so who can blame him for wanting to show off a little?

never turned up my brightness this fast — w (@williamwruz) August 27, 2023

Expressing concern over someone’s health and safety is such a pure demonstration of love and that is why bad bunny saying “mami be careful the mosquitos” has had me in shambles. In this essay I will — gaia. (@gaialect) August 28, 2023

The rapper seemed to also have a little message for those who might still be in denial about whether or not he’s really dating Kendall Jenner, sharing a video where he’s rocking a necklace with the letter “K” and a photo of two cocktails with a bottle of Jenner’s 818 Tequila in the frame. If that weren’t enough evidence, he also shared a video from a hike with a woman whose voice is veeeeery similar to Jenner’s where, worried about mosquitoes, he tells her to “be careful, Mami.” MAMI.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.