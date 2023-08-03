Gabby Windey Is Dating Robby Hoffman

Photo-Illustration: The Cut; Photos: Getty, Shutterstock

It is always exciting to see the romantic journeys of TV’s messiest bachelors and bachelorettes spill outside the confines of your Hulu subscription and into real life, where things are often much less chaotic and occasionally very, very cute. Such is the case for Gabby Windey — former Bachelor contestant and half of The Bachelorette’s starring Season 19 duo — who came out as queer and revealed that she’s been dating comedian and writer Robby Hoffman for three months.

On Wednesday, Windey appeared on The View to share a mysterious update about her dating life. “I have been seeing someone for a couple months,” she said. “And I’ve been keeping it a little private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation. Because I’m dating a girl.” She explained that her queerness “was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder” and she “had to navigate through the shame” she’d internalized before coming out. “I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth,” she said.

Windey followed up the clip with an Instagram carousel of photos with Hoffman, a comedy writer and stand-up whose first special, I’m Nervous, came out in 2019. “Told you I’m a girl’s girl!” Windey wrote in the caption. Hoffman also posted a collection of couple shots, including a video of Windey taken from backstage at The View right after her interview.

Windey was a finalist on football clown Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor in 2022. She got engaged to Erich Schwer last May after meeting him on her own Bachelorette season, (in which she co-starred with flight instructor Rachel Recchia. (Naming two bachelorettes was ABC’s attempt at restitution for Echard’s spectacular fumbling of the fantasy suites). Windey and Schwer called off their engagement in November, and she seems to have started things up with Hoffman a few months later. Do you think they’ve done their hometown date?

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.