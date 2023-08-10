How to Help Maui’s Wildfire Victims

Photo: Dustin Johnson/Handout via Reuters

A devastating wildfire sweeping through the Hawaiian island of Maui has killed at least 36 people and injured dozens more, Maui County officials confirmed on Wednesday night. The blazes, which began on Tuesday night and were fanned by powerful winds from Hurricane Dora to the southwest, have led thousands of residents to evacuate. They’ve also ravaged parts of the historic town of Lahaina, the former capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom and one of Maui’s biggest tourist destinations. More than 11,000 travelers had been evacuated from Maui as of Wednesday, with four shelters housing 2,100 people as of Tuesday night. “Local people have lost everything,” James Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism said, per the Associated Press. “They’ve lost their house, they’ve lost their animals.”

President Biden has ordered “all available federal assets” to help the island, according to a statement from the White House. Firefighters continued to battle flare-ups into Thursday morning, and so far, the Coast Guard has rescued 14 people, including two children, who jumped into the water to escape the blaze and smoke. Aid groups are mobilizing to provide relief to those displaced by the disaster, one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. Here’s how to help.

The Maui Food Bank is accepting donations as it provides meals to displaced residents.

The Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is also providing food to those in Maui emergency shelters — donate here.

Aloha United Way says donations to the Maui Fire Relief Fund will go directly to the Maui United Way, a nonprofit supporting those impacted.

Maui Rapid Response’s aid fund is distributing proceeds “to vulnerable Ohana in need, kupuna, persons with physical disabilities, renters and those who have no insurance or are underinsured,” per the group’s Instagram.

The Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which provides resources for disaster recovery, is currently supporting affected communities. You can donate here.

The American Red Cross is soliciting donations to help provide shelter to those evacuating from the disaster.

The Maui Humane Society is accepting donations and supplies for shelter animals displaced by the wildfires.