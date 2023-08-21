Jack Antonoff Made All the Celebs Go to Jersey

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

If you can believe it, there are some people bold enough to get married during this, the Summer of Divorce. Musician Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley are one such couple: They took the plunge this weekend in New Jersey with Qualley in two pared-back white gowns and Antonoff in what Page Six decided was a “classic tux.” (There was no bowtie, making the tux not classic at all, but who cares.) A veritable Billboard 100’s worth of pop dukes and duchesses, plus a smattering of movie and TV starlets, gathered on the Jersey shore to watch Antonoff and Qualley say their vows. Everyone was invited except for you!

Margaret Qualley changes into second dress with puffy sleeves for wedding reception with Jack Antonoff. https://t.co/2euWJSCvzN pic.twitter.com/YbswSwvfub — Page Six (@PageSix) August 21, 2023

How, exactly, did these two summon such megawattage to the Garden State? Connections, baby! Antonoff — a songwriter, producer, musician, and former partner of Lena Dunham’s — is the frontman of several bands, including Fun. and Bleachers. But he is arguably better known as the brain behind some of the past two decades’ greatest bops. He is close with Taylor Swift, having worked with her on many of her albums. Most recently, the two wrote the bulk of Midnights while Qualley was in Panama with Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn, filming a movie. After Swift’s breakup with Alwyn, Antonoff is rumored to have reconnected her with Matty Healy, though she does not appear to be holding whatever that was against her collaborator: Swift and her tiny little braid crossed the Hudson for the celebration, her presence at the rehearsal dinner causing such a ruckus outside the restaurant that local Beach Haven police were called to disperse the frenzy.

Fans swarmed the New Jersey venue where Taylor Swift was spotted attending Jack Antonoff’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/7Ybr3QLdAZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

Qualley, meanwhile, is both an actor and a member of the Pete Davidson ex club. Before she was seen kissing Antonoff at New York City’s Milk Bar two years ago, she dated Shia LaBeouf, albeit briefly. She is also an accredited nepo baby: Her mother, Andie MacDowell, breezed into the ceremony in some sensible gladiator sandals.

Thanks to the combined celebrity power of these lovebirds, their wedding looked not unlike a red carpet. Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum reportedly spent the entire weekend with Swift. Lana Del Rey, ever the style renegade, wore platform Crocs slides to the reception. Cara Delevingne, Jenna Lyons, Sarah Ramos, and Mae Whitman also joined, plus someone named George Daniel, who is apparently in the same band as Swift’s problematic rebound, Healy.

Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz in New Jersey today for Jack Antonoff’s wedding! pic.twitter.com/1OWzll0mYI — Taylor Swift Web (@tayswiftdotcom) August 18, 2023

Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were spotted leaving Jack Antonoff's party tonight in New Jersey!pic.twitter.com/PgHTVMLAhm — 💙Taylor Swift Charts💙 (@TaylorSwiftChar) August 19, 2023

📱| Cara Delevingne and Taylor Swift looking gorgeous at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding tonight. pic.twitter.com/1TksUCW7VK — Gaylor Updates (@gaylornews) August 20, 2023

Congratulations to Qualley and Antonoff for getting married, being in love, and having so many famous friends. Cheers to the happy couple!

