Lizzo Accused of Sexual Harassment by 3 Former Dancers

Photo: Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Lizzo; her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley; and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, were all named in a lawsuit filed by three dancers who had worked on the artist’s 2022–23 Special tour. In court documents shared with the Cut, the dancers — Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez — allege that Lizzo and Quigley sexually harassed them and created a hostile work environment. They also accuse Quigley of religious harassment and Lizzo, whose birth name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, of disability discrimination and assault. The lawsuit, first reported by NBC and filed in a Los Angeles court, surprised many of Lizzo’s fans.

The allegations of body-shaming are especially shocking as Lizzo has often been praised for promoting body positivity. She has frequently spoken out about being the target of online body-shaming and harassment and the toll that took on her mental and emotional health. “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” Ron Zambrano of West Coast Employment Lawyers, the dancers’ attorney, wrote in a statement to the Cut.

On Thursday, Lizzo denied the accusations in a statement posted to her Instagram. “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she wrote. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Here’s what we know about the lawsuit so far.

Who are the plaintiffs?

Per the suit, Williams, Davis, and Rodriguez all danced for Lizzo during her Special tour, which began in September 2022 and ended in July. Davis and Williams began dancing with Lizzo after competing on her Amazon Prime reality TV show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The show was created to highlight plus-size dancers, Lizzo said in 2021, and to help her find dancers for her team. The series won the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Davis and Williams were fired from the Special tour in April, the suit claims. Meanwhile, Rodriguez, who had been hired to dance in the singer’s “Rumors” video in 2021, remained employed by Lizzo and part of the tour until she resigned in May.

The dancers claim that while on tour in April, they had to endure an exhausting 12-hour reaudition to keep their jobs after Lizzo accused them of drinking alcohol before performing — an accusation the dancers and their captain, Quigley, denied per the suit. What was scheduled as an eight-hour rehearsal stretched into 12 hours. The suit claims that at one point during the reaudition, Davis was afraid to leave the stage to use the bathroom. She says she eventually “lost control of her bladder” and soiled herself. The spare clothes given to her were sheer and made her feel “exposed and even more embarrassed,” per court docs.

The next day, Lizzo allegedly accused the dancers again of drinking on the job. Williams again denied the accusation, to which Lizzo is alleged to have mockingly responded, “Well, if you’re not, then good for you.” Williams was purportedly fired by the tour manager in a hotel lobby five days later. Rodriguez claims she questioned Williams’s firing publicly to the tour manager and says that the next day, Lizzo called another meeting during which she told dancers that she had “eyes and ears everywhere.”

Davis recorded that meeting on her phone — something she claims to have done frequently because of a medical condition she says Lizzo and her production team knew about — which allegedly prompted Lizzo to call an emergency meeting at which her security team took the dancers’ phones. The singer “became furious, hurling expletives at the group and stated that she was going to go around the room person-by-person until someone told” her who made the recording, the suit says. Davis admitted to recording the meeting, claiming she did so only to be able to go over performance notes from Lizzo. She also allegedly said she had already deleted the recording. The suit claims that Lizzo told Davis there was “nothing” she could say to make the singer believe her. “Ms. Quigley and Lizzo then took turns berating Ms. Davis” before Lizzo fired her, according to the suit.

What exactly is Lizzo being accused of?

The dancers allege in the suit that while touring with Lizzo, the singer exposed them to “an overtly sexual atmosphere” and pressured them to “attend outings where nudity and sexuality were a focal point,” disregarding their discomfort in these settings. The outings were optional, according to the filing, but those who attended seemed to be “favored, selected to perform with Lizzo at shows outside of regularly scheduled tour dates, and were widely considered to enjoy greater job security,” the suit states.

Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez claim that in February, after performing in Amsterdam, they went with Lizzo to the Bananenbar, a nightclub in the city’s red-light district. While there, Lizzo allegedly “hounded her employees to catch dildos ejected from performers’ vaginas,” “cheered loudly to motivate employees to eat bananas protruding from performers’ vaginas,” and “shouted at her security guard to remove his pants while he was being whipped.” Davis claims Lizzo urged her to touch the breast of a nude performer at the nightclub, which she declined to do. Lizzo, the suit says, then refused to take “no” for an answer and instead began a chant, which others joined, goading Davis into touching the nude Bananenbar performer. The chant grew louder until “finally,” the filing states, “the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants.” The suit alleges that in March, after performing in Paris, Lizzo invited the dancers to Crazy Horse, a cabaret club, so they could “learn something or be inspired.” Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez claim that Lizzo did not tell them the performers would be naked, thereby “robbing them of the choice not to participate.”

And what is Shirlene Quigley being sued for?

Quigley, currently the tour’s dance captain and previously one of the judges on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, is accused of making “constant sexually inappropriate comments.” She is also accused of religious harassment, with the dancers claiming that, on more than one occasion, Quigley subjected them to her religious beliefs. She allegedly singled out Rodrguez for not being a Christian and “made it her mission to preach at Ms. Rodriguez,” the suit says. Additionally, when Quigley learned Davis was a virgin, the suit says, she discussed it with Davis repeatedly, mentioned it on social media, and talked about it in interviews, all without Davis’s consent. She “continued to keep tabs on Ms. Davis’s virginity and made it clear [she] thought the only way one could be a proper Christian was through similar abstinence,” according to the suit.

The suit doesn’t say whether Lizzo was aware of Quigley’s purported behavior or not.

What’s that about allegations of weight-shaming and racism?

In April, Lizzo and choreographer Tanisha Scott allegedly called Davis into a meeting and asked for an explanation as to why she “seemed less bubbly and vivacious” than she had at the start of the tour. According to the filing, Davis said she had personal issues, including having been recently diagnosed with binge-eating disorder, but she explained that they were not affecting her performance. She claims to have told the women she thought she had, in fact, become a better performer since the start of the tour, but she also felt the questions about her performance were “thinly veiled concerns about [her] weight gain, which Lizzo had previously called attention to.” The questions, combined with prior comments made by Lizzo, made the dancer feel as if she “needed to explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job,” the suit states.

The women also claim that Big Grrrl Big Touring “treated the Black members of the dance team differently than other members” and that white members of the management company “accused the Black members of the dance team of being lazy, unprofessional, and having bad attitudes,” words the plaintiffs say are used to “disparage and discourage Black women from advocating for themselves.

Has Lizzo or Quigley said anything about the suit since it was filed?

In a statement shared on her Instagram on Thursday, Lizzo wrote that the allegations made against her are false. She explained that she holds her team to high standards and, although she sometimes has “to make hard decisions,” she has never intended “to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.” She went on to say that she doesn’t want to portray herself as a victim but believes she is “not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

The statement continues:

I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.

Before Lizzo commented on the suit, however, other people in her orbit chimed in, airing their experiences working with the singer. Her former creative director, Quinn Wilson, showed support for Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez, writing on her Instagram Story, “I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. Id appreciate space to understand my feelings.” Courtney Hollinquest, who also used to dance for Lizzo, took to Instagram to applaud the plaintiffs. “I’m not a part of the lawsuit — but this was very much my experience in my time there,” she wrote in her Story.

Director Sophia Nahli Allison shared on Instagram that, in 2019, she traveled with Lizzo to direct a documentary about the singer but “walked away” after two weeks. “I was treated with such disrespect by her,” she wrote. “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut.”

For her part, Quigley shared a video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday professing her love of God. “God loves you so, so, so, so, so, so much, no matter what you’re going through,” she says in the video. “Even if you don’t love him, he loves you. Glory to God. I just wanted to remind you that he is love, he is true, he is the light, he is the first and the last, and all things work together for those that are called according to his purpose. I feel so blessed, I feel so thankful, I feel so full of joy. I had such an amazing time on tour, and I’m so excited to be home resting with my family and my dog after an amazing experience.”

Representatives for Lizzo, Quigley, and Scott did not respond to the Cut’s requests for comment. Attempts to contact Big Grrrl Big Touring were not successful.

This article has been updated.