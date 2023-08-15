Michael Oher Claims The Blind Side Was a Lie

Michael Oher with the Tuohys. Photo: Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images

Due to its strong white-savior sentiment, The Blind Side has long been a lightning rod for criticism. Now, a petition filed by Michael Oher, the man on whom the movie is based, adds new dimension to its problematic message. In court documents filed in Tennessee on Monday, Oher claimed that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, the couple who allegedly adopted him, cornered him into signing a conservatorship and profited off his story for years.

Oher, now a retired NFL player, wrote in the petition that the Tuohys took him into their home while he was a rising high-school football star, and in 2004 they offered to adopt him. He says they presented him with documents he was told were adoption papers, but that his signature made them his conservators. The alleged arrangement enabled them to legally do business — making the movie deal that eventually became the Sandra Bullock–led blockbuster, for example — in his name, even though he was 18. In court documents, Oher cited a contract where he appears to have signed his life rights to 20th Century Fox studios “without any payment whatsoever,” with the petition claiming that “nobody ever presented this document to him with any explanation.” The movie deal reportedly lists the same Creative Artists Agency representative for all of the Tuohys, while Oher’s agent is listed as Debra Branan, the same family friend who allegedly filed the initial conservatorship petition.

After the movie’s release, Oher wrote in his petition, the Tuohys and their two biological children each made over $225,000 plus 2.5 percent of net proceeds from the blockbuster hit, despite their claims that they were only paid a small flat fee when they sold the story. Though the Tuohys also have said they shared their earnings with Oher, he claims in these new filings that he never received a cent, and started to suspect in the wake of The Blind Side’s success that the family was making more of a profit than they let on. Oher has also maintained for years that he disliked being portrayed as “dumb” in the film, and says its depiction of him hurt his career, sentiments he repeated in the new petition.

In the filings, Oher claims that after retiring in 2016, he finally hired a lawyer to look into his suspicions about the movie deal. The lawyer didn’t track down the conservatorship papers until February of this year, Oher says, at which point he still believed he was the Tuohys’ adopted son. At 37, he allegedly learned his conservatorship did not amount to a formal adoption, and he was never a legal member of the family. Still, he points out in the petition, the Tuohys have consistently referred to him as their adopted son, continuing to profit off their alleged lie in promotional materials for their foundation and Leigh Anne’s motivational speaking career.

Now that Oher is pursuing legal action, he’s asked the court to end the Tuohys’ conservatorship and ban them from using his name and likeness. He’s also seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, on top of his share of the movie profits following a full and accurate accounting of the money the family earned using his name.

“Discovering that he wasn’t actually adopted devastated Mike and wounded him deeply,” Oher’s lawyer, J. Gerard Stranch IV, wrote in the petition, adding that the realization “permanently fractured” his relationship with the Tuohys.

Responding to Oher’s filing in The Daily Memphian, Sean Tuohy said he and his family were “devastated” by its contents. “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children,” he said. “But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.” Tuohy claimed he and his wife were under the impression that “the only way Michael could go to Ole Miss was if he was actually part of the family,” but were told they couldn’t legally adopt him at 18, so they set up the conservatorship to help Oher negotiate his recruitment deal. Tuohy also denied making money off the movie, though he admitted that Michael Lewis, the author of the book on which the movie is based, “gave us half of his share.” He claimed “everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000 each.”

“If someone made a movie that I thought was about me and I see it sold $300M box office and I didn’t see anything, I see how that would upset me” -@stoolpresidente on the Michael Oher situation@BarstoolRadio pic.twitter.com/jETjFKHaC0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 14, 2023

Tuohy’s biological son, Sean Tuohy Jr., also took issue with the amount of money Oher claimed the family made off the movie. “If I had two million dollars in my bank account,” he said, “it would be in my e-mail signature.” He estimated that he’s personally made “about 60 to 70 grand” from the 2.5 percent of net proceeds in the past four or five years alone.

“I get why he’s mad,” Tuohy Jr. said of Oher. “It stinks that it’ll play out on a very public stage.” He said he found it “hard to believe” Oher only learned about his conservatorship in February, claiming he had family group texts where Oher said, “If you guys give me this much then I won’t go public with things.”

The Cut reached out to Stranch, who had no further comment beyond the content of the petition, and Disney, which has since acquired 20th Century Fox, to verify the details of the contract Oher claims bore his signature. We have also attempted to contact the Tuohys and will update this post if we hear back.

This article has been updated.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.