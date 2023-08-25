Pete Davidson Is Back on the Market

Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock

Another day in summer 2023, another celebrity breakup. Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly split after less than a year of dating, according to People. Davidson is “out and about and doing really well,” a source told the magazine.

Davidson and Wonders met in 2021 while filming Bodies Bodies Bodies, but dating rumors only surfaced in December 2022, shortly after the end of Davidson’s fling with Emily Ratajkowski. The couple was first seen shopping platonically at a Brooklyn Whole Foods, then kissing non-platonically at a Los Angeles theme park (a classic Davidson date), then vacationing in Hawaii, then holding hands at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden. That’s when you know it’s celebrity official.

Since then, both parties have spoken glowingly about each other in interviews. At the April premiere for his semi-autobiographical show Bupkis, Davidson said Wonders was “the best actress” and “the best,” generally speaking. In a May interview with Nylon, Wonders described their relationship as “very sacred.” But in June, after he was charged with reckless driving for crashing into someone’s house with Wonders in the car, Davidson checked himself into a treatment center for mental-health support. A source reportedly told ET that Davidson “can be manic and wasn’t sleeping well or taking good care of himself, so he decided to go to get help, take a break, and get back on track. Pete is focusing on himself.” According to People’s source, Wonders is doing the same.

