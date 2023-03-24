Reese Witherspoon Has Finalized Her Divorce

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

After nearly 12 years of marriage, actor Reese Witherspoon and her talent-agent husband Jim Toth have finalized their divorce. TMZ reports that they signed a marital dissolution agreement and parenting plan on August 2, fewer than four months after they first announced the split.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair wrote in a joint statement in March. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Witherspoon told Elle in 2012 that she and Toth met at a friend’s house, after a “really drunk guy” hit on her and Toth apparently intervened: “That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person,” Witherspoon told the outlet. The couple got engaged in 2010 and married a year later at Witherspoon’s ranch in Ojai, California. (Let’s never forget the time she was arrested for disorderly conduct after berating an Atlanta police officer who arrested Toth for driving under the influence — peak romance.) Witherspoon and Toth have one son together, 10-year-old Tennessee James Toth, while the actor also shares two children, 23-year-old Ava and 19-year-old Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. A source reportedly told People that Witherspoon and Toth are “the best of friends” and that their decision to separate is “amicable,” adding that the duo is invested in their co-parenting relationship.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” the pair’s joint statement continued. “We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

This article has been updated.