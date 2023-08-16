Rupert Murdoch, Alive and Dating

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, Shutterstock

Pete Davidson works hard, but 92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch works harder. Less than five months after ending his weeks-long engagement to conservative radio host Ann Lesley Smith, who would have been his fifth wife, Murdoch has apparently found love again — this time with a retired molecular biologist named Elena Zhukova. Incredible news for science, journalism, and nonagenarian bachelors!

According to the Guardian, Murdoch met his new lady at a family gathering held by one of his four ex-wives, Wendi Deng, who is apparently so consciously uncoupled with her ex that she allows him to pick up dates at her parties. Deng shares two children with Murdoch and is reportedly an investor in the nonprofit art foundation of Zhukova’s daughter Dasha — who also happens to be divorced from a billionaire. Is a divorce dynamic wherein you set up your ex with his new girlfriend aspirationally laid back or deeply weird? You decide!

Anyway, I guess Murdoch and Zhukova really hit it off, because they have reportedly spent the past few weeks hanging out on an enormous and famous yacht that used to belong to Jackie O’s second husband, Aristotle Onassis. Much like another new-money billionaire enjoying a sexy maritime vacation with his beloved, Murdoch and Zhukova are reportedly cruising their way down the Mediterranean coast, stopping in Positano, Naples, and then Corfu. Will a Zhukova-shaped figurehead soon be affixed to the vessel where Grace Kelly once held her wedding reception? Only time and “Page Six” will tell.

