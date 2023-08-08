Sandra Bullock’s Partner, Bryan Randall, Has Died of ALS

Photo: Michael Wright/WENN Rights Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

Photographer Bryan Randall, longtime partner of actress Sandra Bullock, has died after a three-year battle with ALS, the progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” Randall’s family told People in a statement. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

Bullock and Randall first met in 2015 at a birthday party for the actress’s son, Louis; Randall was the photographer for the event. Per People, the couple went public with their relationship later that year, appearing together at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s Los Angeles wedding. “I found the love of my life,” Bullock said of Randall during a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. The actress also spoke about the couple’s blended family, including her son and daughter, Louis and Laila, and Randall’s daughter, Skylar Staten. “We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock said, calling Randall “the example that I would want my children to have.”

In their statement to People, Randall’s family asked for privacy to grieve and for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital in his honor. Bullock’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, posted an Instagram tribute to Randall on Monday. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home,” she wrote. “Rest in peace, Bryan.”