Trouble in Pacino Paradise?

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Now is as good a time as any to check in on Al Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. Remember them? Alfallah “loves old people” in an absolutely normal and healthy way, and Pacino is 83, which must be very exciting for her. Last we heard, these crazy kids had welcomed a son and named him Roman, not at all reminding us of a deeply troubled TV character with an elderly-ass dad. And now, in a confusing turn of events, Alfallah has filed for full physical custody of their 3-month-old child. Is something amiss in the Pacino-Alfallah household?

Even though Pacino, you may recall, considers this new family member — his fourth child and Alfallah’s first — “really special,” it seems the couple has deemed Alfallah Roman’s primary caretaker. According to the Blast, she requested joint legal custody that allows Pacino “reasonable visitation” and a say in major child-rearing decisions like education, religion, and medical treatment. The filing also allegedly included a signed document confirming that Pacino and Alfallah are both the biological parents of the child.

Understandably, this development has prompted some concern about the state of the Pacino-Alfallah union. Not to worry: People reports that the couple “enjoyed dinner next to each other” at the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday. What’s more, Pacino’s publicist informed Entertainment Tonight that they are still “together” and merely intent on establishing “mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman.” As to the purpose of the filing, the publicist said, “That is a question for Noor.” Add it to the list!

