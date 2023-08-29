Everyone We Spotted at the U.S. Open

Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images

It’s that time of year again: the U.S. Open, the annual tennis tournament in Queens at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The tournament began last week and, as expected, it’s been a star-studded event. The first night started off with a long, intense match between Coco Gauff and Laura Siegemund, a match Gauff called “slow,” but which she still won. Since then, more matches have been played, lots of honey deuces and martinis have been poured, and the celebs have dutifully returned to their regular places in the stands. See who we’ve spotted here:

Anna Wintour and Vera Wang. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Rosie Perez Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

The Obamas. Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Lindsey Vonn Photo: Gotham/GC Images

John Molner and Katie Couric. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson. Photo: Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gayle King. Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Pusha T. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Ariana DeBose. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel T

Tory Burch. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Doug E Fresh. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Queen Latifah. Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Katie Holmes Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Jimmy Butler, Hailey and Justin Bieber. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Maria Sharapova Photo: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

