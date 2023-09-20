Angelica Ross Accuses Emma Roberts of Transphobic Behavior

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Actress Angelica Ross has accused her former co-star Emma Roberts of transphobic behavior on the set of American Horror Story. Ahead of the upcoming premiere of the show’s 12th installment — “Delicate,” a pregnancy-pegged story with Roberts as the lead — Ross, who is a trans woman, alleged on Instagram Live that Roberts deliberately misgendered her when the two were working on the show’s ninth season, “1984.”

Angelica Ross says that Emma Roberts misgendered her and created an unwelcome working environment on the set of ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984’.



She adds that she didn’t report it because one person who did speak up got repercussions for doing so. pic.twitter.com/xQDVqoVa8q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 20, 2023

In the video, Ross recalled an interaction between herself, Roberts, and fellow co-star John Carroll Lynch that she says took place on set in 2018. According to Ross, she and Roberts were having a conversation in front of a mirror when Roberts jokingly complained to Lynch that Ross was being mean. “I know she’s not being for real for real, she’s just being whatever,” Ross said. “And John is like, okay, ladies, that’s enough, let’s get back to work.” At that point, Ross claims Roberts looked at her and said: “Don’t you mean lady?” before covering her mouth and turning her back to Ross. “[She] can’t see I’m looking at her dead ass in the camera like, what the fuck did you just say?” said Ross, who says Roberts then walked away. “And my blood is boiling. Boiling. Because I’m like, if I say something, it’s going to be me that’s the problem.”

Ross further detailed her allegations on X, suggesting that Roberts once mocked her voice. In Ross’s telling, she had imitated co-star Cody Fern’s Australian accent with a group of cast members. “Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves,” Ross wrote. “I was SHOOK … Of course I was self-conscious about my voice on set after that.” The actress said she didn’t speak to Roberts for the rest of their time on set together.

The funniest part? We’re all sitting around & I’m copying Cody’s accent. Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words 😂 of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after… — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023

Shortly after Ross came forward, it appears Roberts called the actress and privately apologized: On X, Ross thanked Roberts directly for recognizing her behavior “was not that of an ally,” adding that she would “leave the line open” for Roberts to follow up on her “desire to do better and support social justice causes”on her platform. The alleged incident with Roberts is just one of the AHS experiences Ross has discussed online this week: Also on X, she posted screenshots of emails exchanged between her and the series producer, Ryan Murphy, whom she accused of leaving her “on read” after the pair discussed plans for a potential season of the franchise starring Black women. The Cut has reached out to representatives for Ross and Roberts for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

This post has been updated.