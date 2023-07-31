Angus Cloud’s Death Ruled an Accidental Overdose

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On July 31, TMZ reported that Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fez on Euphoria, had died at 25 at his family’s home in Oakland, California. In a statement to the outlet (also sent to the Cut via Cloud’s rep), family members wrote, “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many way.” They added that Cloud’s father died the previous week and that Cloud had “intensely struggled with this loss.”

In the days that followed, Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, clarified that she believes the actor “did not intend to end his life.” Now, the Alameda County coroner has confirmed that theory, announcing on September 21 that Cloud died from an accidental overdose — an acute intoxication from a mix of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepine.

In a previous statement, Cloud’s family said they hoped the actor would be remembered for “his humor, laughter and love for everyone” and asked for privacy. Shortly after the family announced the news of his death, Cloud’s Euphoria castmates began sharing their memories of the actor on social media. In his Instagram Stories and on his grid, Javon Walton — who plays Fez’s little brother, Ashtray, in the series — referred to Cloud as his “forever family.” “Rest easy brother,” he wrote under a photo of the pair hugging. Storm Reid, who plays the younger sister to Zendaya’s Rue, shared a clip of Fez laughing in her Instagram Story, writing, “The tears just won’t stop.” Alexa Demie posted a broken-heart emoji, while Colman Domingo, who plays Rue’s sponsor, wrote in his Stories, “Loved this kid. Always smiles. I hope this sensitive soul is at rest. Check on loved ones. Check on them.”

Sam Levinson, Euphoria’s creator, told the Associated Press in a statement that “there was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented, and way too young to leave us so soon.” He added, “I hope he knew how many hearts he touched.”

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney also posted tributes to Cloud on Instagram. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus,” Zendaya captioned a black-and-white photo of Cloud. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it). I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love … ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.” Sweeney echoed the sentiment, sharing several photos of herself with Cloud and writing, “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, an im struggling to find all the words.” Meanwhile, in her stories, Barbie Ferreira shared a 2022 photo with Cloud and Maude Apatow with a broken heart over it. “Love u brother,” she wrote.

Hunter Schafer shared a photo of Cloud with a touching tribute, writing, “Angus was a sunshine. To have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift. I’m so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much.”

In her own post, Maude Apatow wrote that Cloud was “the funniest person ever” and that she “would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

This post has been updated.