Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Spotted at Disneyland

Photo: The Cut. Photos: Getty Images

Intentionally or not, Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande have gone public. After months spent flying under the radar, the singer and the SpongeBob musical actor were spotted walking arm in arm at Disneyland on Friday night, at one point getting a tour from a guide alongside some friends.

Their theme-park visit marks their first known outing together since their purported relationship was revealed, though they still seemed to be in incognito mode: In photos and video shared by DeuxMoi, the two are wearing all-black ensembles, with hoodies and baseball caps on.

Days earlier, Grande and her soon-to-be ex-husband, real-estate broker Dalton Gomez, simultaneously filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Rumors that the couple had separated gained traction in July, when Grande appeared at Wimbledon without a wedding ring and gossip magazines started speculating about an affair with Slater, her Wicked co-star and an actor best known for his Tony-nominated turn in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.

Up until then, Slater was believed to be married to Lilly Jay, with whom he had a baby last year. He reportedly filed for divorce in July, and while a source told People that Grande and Slater were both separated and had only “recently” begun dating, Jay suggested otherwise. She told “Page Six” that Grande was “not a girl’s girl.” But she is, evidently, a Disney adult.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.