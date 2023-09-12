Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Brought Their Bongos to the VMAs

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

The 2023 VMAs got steamy courtesy of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who hit the MTV stage at the Prudential Center in Newark to perform their newest horny anthem, “Bongos.” Clothed(ish) in strappy blue bodysuits and glittery tassels, rap’s leading hotties joined a host of shirtless bongo players and sang under what I can only assume to be at least seven pounds of curly hair. Cardi descended onto the stage from a disco-ball-shaped chandelier, Megan grabbed and shook her entire butt cheek, and Taylor Swift gave it her all while watching in the audience next to Ice Spice.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform "Bongos" at the MTV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ZcnOUOKAHX — Dara Puissant Media (@dara_worldmedia) September 13, 2023

Bing-bongo!

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.