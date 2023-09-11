Chris Evans Is a Husband Now

Photo-Illustration: The Cut. Photos: Getty Images

Sad news for those who have been holding onto hope of romance with Chris Evans: He is officially married as of Saturday. Evans and actress Alba Baptista tied the knot at a private residence in Massachusetts, according to “Page Six.” The wedding was an intimate affair with guests reportedly obligated to sign NDAs and give up their phones for the event. They also managed to get Evans’s Marvel castmates Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Robert Downey Jr. to the ceremony without alerting all the paparazzi on the East coast.

The secrecy feels very much in keeping with the couple’s relationship overall: Evans and Baptista — an actress best known for her roles in Warrior Nun and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris — dated for over a year before it became public knowledge that they were together. But in November 2022, a source told People that they were in love and that Evans had “never been happier.” The next day, they were photographed holding hands in Central Park. Then, on Valentine’s Day, Evans posted a series of romantic photos of himself and Baptista — kissing, hiking, carving pumpkins, snuggling with Evans’s rescue dog, Dodger — to his Stories, confirming that he was indeed an Instagram boyfriend.

Chris Evans got married today🥹 I hope they’re so happy together! pic.twitter.com/ALWdkPE7VY — danica (@DanicaDisney) September 10, 2023

Streets saying Chris Evans got MARRIED???? pic.twitter.com/FJmj8r8bkP — ໊ (@WandasAttorney) September 10, 2023

When Evans was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2022, he told the magazine that he “absolutely” wanted a wife and children, saying, “Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.” Congrats to him on achieving his dream of becoming a husband. Maybe the newlyweds will take pity on us and share a few photos?

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.