Elena Velez’s Filthy Fashion Week

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Some poor unfortunate souls wore white to the Elena Velez show. Big mistake. Little did they know that in a nondescript warehouse in East Williamsburg, a pile of sludge was waiting for their Fashion Week finest. “Do you think people are going to wrestle in this mud?” a friend asked. I looked at the texture of the dirt, wet and sticky in some places and gravelly and dry in others, and figured it might be too much of a hazard. But this was Velez — a designer who has been anti–fashion Establishment, so an anti-fashion display could very well be expected.

The lights flickered and models made their way through the mud pit, walking in heels or sandals (sometimes both taped together) and some barefoot around its perimeter. Velez’s signature raw-hemmed, drapey feminine-grunge garments clung to their bodies covered in paint. Each model met the audience’s gaze with a doubly intense one. There was, at least for me, a feeling of acute fear — a feeling of impending doom. As models snaked through the mud, I felt a sense of relief: The show was coming to a close and no one had fallen; as an added bonus, Alana Hadid made her New York runway debut. It felt as if we were truly going to make it out of this show unscathed.

Then, one model collapsed out of the procession and into the mud, and like a pride of lions converging on their prey, the models around her began to jump on top of her and one another. A brawl broke out, a few models let out guttural screeches, and about half of them fled the scene and ran backstage. As several began rolling around in the sludge, a white poplin shirt on an attendee didn’t stand a chance and was immediately dashed with droplets of mud. I watched in front of me as one model’s long blonde hair became stuck in another’s bracelet, causing her head to get yanked back and forth. Others straddled their faux enemies and buried them and the garments they wore deeper into the mud. Another group grabbed a model’s legs and dragged her away, her black hair lapping up the muck in her wake. Most people filmed the scene on their phones, some spectators moved out of the way, a few models started laughing, and I felt like crying. If discomfort was the intent, consider it met.

Then this happened at Elena Velez #NYFW pic.twitter.com/QpcOLDVs27 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 13, 2023

Sure, Velez says she has a point to all this. While she refused to talk to several editors after the show, she took to Instagram to publish what she called a “manifesto” about how “the sanitization and unilateralization of womanhood in popular culture today leaves no room for the nuance and multiplicity we deserve.” She wanted, it seems, to have more contemporary conversations about women — about how women are often not allowed to be portrayed as ugly or aggressive or as anti-heroines in pop culture, especially not in fashion. Velez wanted to show that. She went on to write, “Where are our villainesses who speak to the darkest mysteries and desires of the feminine soul?” But still, the production and its intent were met with mixed reviews.

Some compared the show to this year’s watery fiasco at Burning Man as well as Balenciaga’s 2022 show in Paris where creative director Demna had his models walk through a bigger but similarly sludgy mud pit. Despite the perceived likeness, some raved about the display: “INSAAAAAAAAAAAAAANE I LOVE HER,” one viewer tweeted. Others were less than pleased. Some replied to a tweet by Vanessa Friedman, the New York Times’ critic, with a simple “wtf,” and one called the performance “self sabotage.” Another Twitter user, who goes by @extankmechanic, said the show felt “dishonest + exploitative.”

The show also came on the heels of a New York Times profile in which Velez was transparent about the financial difficulties she experienced while trying to make it as a designer. She once had just $370 in her bank account even though she was receiving acclaim from the fashion media at large and had been named the CFDA’s emerging designer of the year. Earlier this year, Velez mentioned that she typically doesn’t pay her models, instead bestowing upon them “exposure,” something that in turn embroiled the designer in controversy.

Fashion writer and content creator Alexandra Hildreth tweeted, “she really went from having such a cool pov on brutalized womanhood to making herself an online scandal and mud wrestling pit and the worst collection yet, sometimes we just have to take people at their word.”

After the show, Velez did not take the customary designer’s bow. I ended up riding the subway home with one of her former professors. “Elena has always commanded a room like that,” they told me. Despite the mixed reviews floating around the fashion sphere, this was the one thing from the evening that I could say was completely, fully, true, for better or worse.