The Writers’ Strike Is Almost Over

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a tentative agreement, suspending picketing and potentially ending the 146-day strike that has kept thousands of writers out of work. Negotiations for the deal began on Wednesday, after a monthlong hiatus, and ended on Sunday night, one day after the AMPTP said it would bring its “best and final” offer to the table.

The WGA said it won’t reveal the details until the “until the last ‘i’ is dotted,” but it has been widely reported that the agreement contains much of what the guild asked for. A few examples include better compensation for streaming content, guarantees that artificial intelligence won’t overtake writers’ writing credits and pay, and compromises about writing-room staffing, according to Deadline. Over the next few days, the language of the deal has to be ironed out and several bodies of the WGA have to vote on whether to approve the contract. Then, the 11,000 members of the guild will vote to ratify it. When they do, one strike will officially come to an end.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” an email sent from the Writers Guild’s negotiating committee to members on Sunday read. According to the New York Times, the tentative deal was only reached after senior studio leaders including Bob Iger of Disney, Donna Langley of NBCUniversal, Ted Sarandos of Netflix, and David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery joined negotiations directly. While some WGA members celebrated, the Times reported that the AMPTP was “conspicuously not doing a victory lap.”

Even though picketing has been suspended for writers, the WGA told its members not to resume work until the contract is finalized. It also suggested that they join actors on the picket line as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues. No negotiations between the actors’ union and the studios are scheduled, continuing to stall production on many movies and TV shows even with writers returning to work. Still, the end of the WGA strike could speed things up for actors, who have been on a work stoppage since July and who are asking for similar protections, in particular around A.I. and streaming residuals. In a statement, SAG-AFTRA congratulated writers but urged studio and streamer leaders to “return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.”

