Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins Are Getting Divorced

Atlanta-based rapper Jeezy and The Real host Jeannie Mai Jenkins are divorcing after two and a half years of marriage, People reports. According to legal filings obtained by the outlet, Jeezy filed in Atlanta on Thursday, stating that the couple’s marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that he and Jenkins are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

The two first began dating back in 2018, meeting during one of Jeezy’s appearances on The Real, a daytime talk show that wrapped last year. Initially, they kept their relationship fairly private. “Jeezy and I hang out,” Jenkins told co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, and Tamera Mowry during a January 2019 episode. “He’s very special to me … we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing.” The couple went public later that year when they attended Jeezy’s Sno Ball gala together, with Jenkins telling People that she and the rapper shared a “magnetic attraction” and “passions to serve.” After getting engaged in 2020, they eventually married in an intimate pandemic ceremony held at their Atlanta home in 2021. Per the divorce filings, Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, 20-month-old Monaco. A prenuptial agreement is in place.

Neither Jenkins nor Jeezy has commented on the split, news of which was first confirmed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way,” Jenkins said of the couple’s relationship in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We both grew up in households that weren’t healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like.”

