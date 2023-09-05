What’s Going On With Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner?

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Summer is officially over, but the season of celebrity breakups is not. On Tuesday, musician Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The couple, who share two children, have been married since 2019, when they sealed the deal in a secret post–Billboard Awards Vegas ceremony livestreamed by Diplo and then again in the south of France.

Now, TMZ claims that Turner and Jonas have been having “serious problems” for six months. In the wake of several wedding-ring-less sightings and tabloid rumors that Jonas was meeting with divorce lawyers, NBC obtained court documents showing he had officially filed in Miami Dade County, where the couple recently sold their house one year after buying it. In the petition, Jonas called their marriage “irretrievably broken” and requested shared custody, indicating that he plans to abide by the prenuptial agreement they both signed in 2019.

Still, neither of their reps have confirmed any divorce news, and Turner’s team declined to comment when the Cut reached out. We’ve contacted Jonas’s representation and will update this post when we hear back.

