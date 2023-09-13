Lauren Boebert Was Kicked Out of the Beetlejuice Musical

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

U.S. Representative and die-hard MAGA girlie Lauren Boebert is apparently among the growing number who can’t act right in a crowd. As the Washington Post reports, the congresswoman and an unidentified friend were both booted from a Denver production of the Beetlejuice musical on Sunday with venue officials accusing the duo of obnoxious behaviors including vaping, singing, unsanctioned phone use, and generally “causing a disturbance.” I imagine it takes a lot for one to be kicked out of Beetlejuice — which the Denver Post calls “circuslike,” “unapologetically gross and overtly sexual”— so in a way, Boebert’s ejection is impressive.

According to an incident report shared with the the Denver Post, officials at Denver Arts & Venues claimed that during the show’s intermission, two unidentified patrons received multiple warnings about their behavior, which had earned three complaints from fellow theatergoers. When, roughly five minutes into the second act, security officials were told the two were once again being loud and recording the show — in violation of theater policy — an usher “told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” per the report. After Boebert and her friend refused to comply, the usher says he informed them the theater would be getting police, at which point Boebert & Co. apparently replied, “Go get them.” The usher did.

Security proceeded to escort Boebert and her friend from their seats, but the two did not go gently, reportedly spewing statements like “Do you know who I am?” and “I will be contacting the mayor.” (Though soundless, surveillance footage seems to support this.) Police officers remained in the lobby until the two left the venue, according to the Post, and Boebert also appeared to flip off an usher on her way out.

Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager in her bid for a third term in the House, confirmed the representative’s involvement in a statement to NBC News. “In her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice,” wrote Sexton. He denied that Boebert had been vaping but noted that she “appreciates” the theater’s “strict enforcement” of its no-photos policy and “only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously.”

Allegedly disobeying said policy, refusing to leave, and sprinkling some xenophobia over the exit are all interesting ways to show appreciation for a theater’s house rules, but I digress: Boebert took to X to tip her hat to her Beetlejuice behavior, pleading guilty to “laughing and singing too loud” while encouraging her followers to attend the “AMAZING” show and let her know “how it ends.” Perhaps this classy patron of the fine arts might consider renting the 1988 movie and watching the ending from her couch, where she can vape, sing, and — to quote her MAGA girlboss enemy Marjorie Greene Taylor — “little bitch” the night away in peace.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.