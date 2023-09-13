Megan Thee Stallion Just Talks With Her Hands, Okay?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Everyone can relax: Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake are not beefing, whatever viral backstage footage from last night’s MTV Video Music Awards may suggest. In the video, Justin walks past Megan mid-hair touch-up and says something that, though inaudible, elicits an enthusiastic response from the rapper. She can be seen pointing her finger at him as he walks away, almost as if she’s arguing with him.

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appear to be arguing backstage at the 2023 #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/aqIfIjssxl — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 13, 2023

It admittedly looks like a fight, potentially sparked by a driveby comment from Justin, but a source told People that it was actually the opposite. “‘He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’” the source explained, “and she said, ‘No, no, this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.’’” Megan was most likely getting ready to debut her new horny anthem with Cardi B (“Bongos”) and, per People, hoped to “to hang out with Timberlake in a less chaotic setting.” A second unnamed individual added that “Meg loves Justin” and was merely excited about the encounter.

In the end, it looks like she got the real introduction she asked for. On Wednesday, Megan posted a video to her Instagram, in which she and Timberlake seem to be getting along famously. “I just talk with my hands,” she captioned the clip. That’s one celebrity feud we don’t need to deal with today.

